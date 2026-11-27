Verdict

There are places where the Volvo XC60 is showing its age, but if you’re after a no-nonsense family car that you could genuinely run as an EV most of the time, this new plug-in hybrid is a solid choice. It’s expensive compared to the B5, but if you can charge at home you’ll make plenty back from the reduced running costs. The T8’s prodigious power feels a little unnecessary – the T6 model might be the sweet spot of Volvo’s XC60 range.

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To keep a car feeling fresh you can do a number of things, such as change the exterior design, update the cabin with new materials, or even introduce a new powertrain. In the case of the best-selling XC60, Volvo has decided to do all of this.

Having first arrived back in 2017, the XC60 is one of the oldest mid-size premium SUVs you can buy. The current-generation Mercedes GLC (launched in 2022) is a spring chicken in comparison, while just over a year ago we welcomed a new BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

As for the powertrain line-up, there’s the familiar B5 option, which uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol fitted with mild-hybrid tech, sending drive to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. As we found out last year, average fuel economy of around 37mpg isn’t going to help keep a lid on running costs; the hybrid system does little more than lessen strain on the engine, and you’ll only ever notice it at walking speeds.