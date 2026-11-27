New Volvo XC60 PHEV 2026 review: giant range makes it almost an EV
The Volvo XC60 is starting to show its age in some areas, but there's no denying it's an impressive plug-in hybrid
Verdict
There are places where the Volvo XC60 is showing its age, but if you’re after a no-nonsense family car that you could genuinely run as an EV most of the time, this new plug-in hybrid is a solid choice. It’s expensive compared to the B5, but if you can charge at home you’ll make plenty back from the reduced running costs. The T8’s prodigious power feels a little unnecessary – the T6 model might be the sweet spot of Volvo’s XC60 range.
To keep a car feeling fresh you can do a number of things, such as change the exterior design, update the cabin with new materials, or even introduce a new powertrain. In the case of the best-selling XC60, Volvo has decided to do all of this.
Having first arrived back in 2017, the XC60 is one of the oldest mid-size premium SUVs you can buy. The current-generation Mercedes GLC (launched in 2022) is a spring chicken in comparison, while just over a year ago we welcomed a new BMW X3 and Audi Q5.
As for the powertrain line-up, there’s the familiar B5 option, which uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol fitted with mild-hybrid tech, sending drive to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. As we found out last year, average fuel economy of around 37mpg isn’t going to help keep a lid on running costs; the hybrid system does little more than lessen strain on the engine, and you’ll only ever notice it at walking speeds.
Used - available now
That B5 is offered on all trim levels, ranging from £51,060 in Core guise up to £66,120 in Ultra Pro. But starting from £58,965 is the new plug-in hybrid – the biggest change to this updated XC60.
Like the previous XC60 PHEV, the battery feeds one electric motor, but it’s now more powerful, producing 177bhp and 390Nm of torque. It works together with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine to deliver a total of 351bhp in T6 form, while our T8 version comes with a healthy 456bhp. The T6 completes the 0-62mph sprint in 5.2 seconds while the T8 does it in 4.8 seconds.
Despite the power, it’s not a sporty drive, and the XC60 never goads you into driving quickly. Our car came equipped with the £1,795 electronically-controlled air suspension and even in the sportiest ‘Power’ mode, the XC60’s nose has a habit of pitching up under heavy acceleration. Lean in the bends is fairly restrained, despite the PHEV weighing almost 400kg more than the B5.
Having driven on mainly electric power up until our acceleration test, when the four-cylinder engine did kick it, we noticed that it sounded a little gruff. It smoothed out when it got up to temperature, however.
We found the gearbox worked well, too. When the petrol engine is working away in Hybrid, Power or All-Wheel-Drive mode, the eight-speed automatic prioritises silky shifts. You’ll have to be hanging on to the throttle a lot for it not to change up or down when needed.
However, a lot of buyers will rarely hear that petrol engine because there’s a new, much larger battery that promises an incredible 124-mile electric range. That’s almost as much as some pure-EVs like the Dacia Spring or Honda Super-N.
Then again, the whopping 37.9kWh battery wouldn’t seem out of place in an electric supermini – it’s more than twice the size of the old XC60 PHEV’s, and bigger than either of those city cars we just mentioned. Mounted under the boot floor, the 468-litre boot is reduced by only 20 litres over the petrol-only B5.
In Pure mode the XC60 prioritises electric power and is wonderfully refined. There’s very little wind noise and no powertrain whine either – the only things that disturbed the peace were the all-season tyres on our car.
During our first stint, the range readout showed a maximum of 105 miles. This dropped fairly significantly at motorway speeds, though after a mix of driving we figured the average real-world range we could expect was around 85 miles. In warmer weather and on summer tyres we’d expect the XC60’s electric range to sit nearer the 100-mile mark.
The maximum charging speed for the big battery is only 11.5kW, though, so the 100 per cent top-up time is measured in hours rather than minutes. We’d be surprised if anyone charged up their XC60 away from home, though.
For reasons unbeknownst to us, you can even charge the car using the petrol engine. In the larger XC90 T8, we saw an average fuel-efficiency of around 28mpg when charging the battery from near-zero to around half-full. Pretty impressive given the size and weight of the car in question.
With the backdrop of Copenhagen and later on, the roads of southern Sweden, the updated XC60 looks as clean and cool as ever – a real testament to the simple lines of the original car.
There is a redesigned face, but it’s still defined by the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ matrix-LED headlights, which have received a new lighting signature as well as a new housing, and now run along the top edge of the grille and underneath a new bonnet.
Part of that new face is the reshaped grille – only a year after it was tweaked previously. The front bumper has been mildly resculpted, though really we’d only expect esteemed Volvo connoisseurs to notice that.
The rear lights are new as well. There’s a stronger emphasis on horizontal lines within the lamps themselves, to accentuate the XC60’s stance – something that is important for family SUV buyers, apparently.
A variety of fresh wheels have been added, too. The base Core trim gets 18-inch alloys, Plus Pro features 19s, while the Ultra and Ultra Pro have 21s as standard – or 22s as an extra. Our car, in its optional and new-to-the-range £795 ‘Heather Bronze’ metallic paint, came on on 21-inch rims.
If you’re a bit disillusioned with overly-sporty, carbon-clad interiors of SUVs these days, the XC60’s cabin will feel like a breath of fresh, Scandinavian air. There’s new real-wood trim (as we were proudly told by Volvo’s interior designer) on the dash and doors, while the Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather is also new and standard on all versions. The excellent seats, bespoke to Volvo, are thankfully retained.
Like the exterior, much of the cabin architecture can be traced back to the XC60 from a decade ago. The 11.2-inch touchscreen is relatively new, having been introduced a year ago – yet to some it might already look a little dated compared with the dizzying array of screens offered in the all-electric and similarly-sized BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC. It does at least come with the latest Volvo infotainment system powered by Google Gemini.
As ever it’s a very simple layout to operate on the move. Of course we’d prefer a selection of physical controls for frequently used functions like climate control, but at least they’re always readily available at the bottom of the screen. The handmade crystal gearshift, exclusively made for Volvo by Swedish company Orrefors, is still a wonderful centrepiece, although it’s not available on the base Core trim.
In a move that won’t surprise anybody, Volvo’s put a lot of thought into safety with the revised XC60. Radars, cameras and sensors have been updated to improve the reliability and speed of the autonomous emergency braking and steering, as well as the lane-keep assist.
On the move we never felt like the XC60’s safety systems were overbearing at any point, and found the driver attention-monitoring system particularly seamless. Plenty of other manufacturers would do well to either learn from Volvo’s background safety tech, or buy it directly from the Swedish firm – it really is that good.
Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…
|Model:
|Volvo XC60 T8 AWD Long-range PHEV Ultra Pro
|Price:
|£73,665
|On sale:
|Late 2026
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|456bhp/360Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|4.8 seconds/112mph
|Economy/CO2:
|256mpg/26g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,708/1,902/1,660mm