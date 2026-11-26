It’s easy to get desensitised to the concept of a car being a machine; glossy infotainment screens and smooth electrified powertrains mask the fact that cars by and large remain, in principle, very similar to how they were decades ago. Proper and regular maintenance is needed and this isn’t only something to consider during your ownership experience, but when you’re hunting for your next vehicle, too.

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On average, a used car with a full service history will cost between 10-20 per cent more than one without. While saving cash might seem like a good idea, the likelihood of bigger bills down the line is far greater.

Running a car is expensive, so it can be very tempting to skip regular servicing – especially when you consider that the full treatment costs an average £235, according to the BookMyGarage website. But not keeping oil and filters fresh can result in reduced engine performance and extra wear, some of it potentially catastrophic.

Not exactly the sort of surprise you want after spending thousands on a used car. While the benefits of buying a model with a full (or at least well documented) service history are generally understood, whether or not you should delve deeper into your pocket to afford one that’s always been cared for at a main dealer is another dilemma.