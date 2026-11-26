Want big savings on your car costs? Invest in proper maintenance
Consumer reporter Tom Jervis explains why buying a used car that has not stuck to its servicing schedule is a false economy that’s likely to cost you in the long term
It’s easy to get desensitised to the concept of a car being a machine; glossy infotainment screens and smooth electrified powertrains mask the fact that cars by and large remain, in principle, very similar to how they were decades ago. Proper and regular maintenance is needed and this isn’t only something to consider during your ownership experience, but when you’re hunting for your next vehicle, too.
On average, a used car with a full service history will cost between 10-20 per cent more than one without. While saving cash might seem like a good idea, the likelihood of bigger bills down the line is far greater.
Running a car is expensive, so it can be very tempting to skip regular servicing – especially when you consider that the full treatment costs an average £235, according to the BookMyGarage website. But not keeping oil and filters fresh can result in reduced engine performance and extra wear, some of it potentially catastrophic.
Not exactly the sort of surprise you want after spending thousands on a used car. While the benefits of buying a model with a full (or at least well documented) service history are generally understood, whether or not you should delve deeper into your pocket to afford one that’s always been cared for at a main dealer is another dilemma.
The immediate benefit of choosing such a car is that it’s always been maintained with genuine manufacturer parts by technicians working on similar models all day, every day.
In fact, some brands are so sure this ensures reliability that they’ll even offer extended warranties for customers who get their car serviced at a main dealer every year – something that could provide peace of mind for used car buyers wanting to continue to capitalise on this benefit.
And yet, while there are certainly some independent garages that will service cars with parts that might not quite meet the quality of those at a main dealer, lots do use genuine manufacturer parts. With this in mind, provided a car has been maintained regularly by trained professionals, it should rarely be any more or less subject to extra wear and tear than one with a full manufacturer service history.
Of course, the way a car has been driven, where it has been stored and the quality of any repairs that have been carried out can all also impact its condition. You wouldn’t recommend anyone go without regular and proper medical care and check-ups, so why not see cars the same way?
Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...
Get the latest car news in your inbox, for FREE! Sign up to the Auto Express email newsletter...