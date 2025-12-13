Bold design; fun to drive

198-mile range; free heat pump

Get the deal at only £174.98 a month

If you’ve got your heart set on a Renault 5, but are looking for maximum bang for your buck, may we suggest the new Nissan Micra instead?

If you didn’t already know, the Micra and R5 are sisters. They’re built in the same factory, have the same tech and share an interior. But currently, like for like, the Nissan is more than £70 a month cheaper than the Renault.

And through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, DreamLease is offering the Nissan Micra at a simply incredible price. At £174.98 a month, it’s the cheapest we’ve seen all year.

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This two-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,399.75 to get it underway, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Even switching to a nine-month initial payment at £2,032.85 still sees the monthly price come in at under £200, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year costs less than a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

This deal gets you the smaller battery model, but this will be fine for many, especially city-dwellers. The 40kWh pack gives a claimed range of 198 miles – that could be even more if you only do town work – while an 80kW maximum DC charging rate gives a 10-to-80 per-cent top-up in around 30 minutes.

Engage spec, meanwhile, brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google tech such as Maps built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

A real bonus here is the standard-fit heat pump, which will prove vital as we enter the colder months, as it will help to eke out that range.

The Micra has a different look to the Renault 5 – it dispenses with the French car's retro style and adds a more modern-looking design. It’s a clever restyle and could be perfect for those who feel the R5 is a little too backward looking.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Nissan Micra leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Micra page.

Check out the Nissan Micra deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…