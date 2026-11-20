Easy to drive; generous equipment

621-mile combined petrol-electric range

Get the deal at only £175.62 a month

If you want an example of why the Chinese newcomer brands are winning so many sales in the UK, then take a look at today’s car. The BYD Atto 2 is not remarkable, but undercuts the competition on price despite having a vast specification and being comfortable and easy to drive.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the little SUV for only £175.62 a month right now. All that’s needed to get the deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,347.43, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

Adjusting the initial payment to nine months still sees the monthly outlay coming to less than £200, which remains incredible value for money, while raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for less than £15 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

The BYD Atto 2 is a small SUV rivalling the likes of the top-selling Ford Puma and the Vauxhall Frontera. But unlike those two cars, the BYD comes as a plug-in hybrid, which promises excellent running costs.