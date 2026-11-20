Car Deal of the Day: BYD Atto 2 is astronomical value at £176 a month
An SUV for less than £180 a month? That’s the BYD Atto 2 – it’s our Deal of the Day for 20 November.
- Easy to drive; generous equipment
- 621-mile combined petrol-electric range
- Get the deal at only £175.62 a month
If you want an example of why the Chinese newcomer brands are winning so many sales in the UK, then take a look at today’s car. The BYD Atto 2 is not remarkable, but undercuts the competition on price despite having a vast specification and being comfortable and easy to drive.
Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the little SUV for only £175.62 a month right now. All that’s needed to get the deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,347.43, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.
Adjusting the initial payment to nine months still sees the monthly outlay coming to less than £200, which remains incredible value for money, while raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for less than £15 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.
The BYD Atto 2 is a small SUV rivalling the likes of the top-selling Ford Puma and the Vauxhall Frontera. But unlike those two cars, the BYD comes as a plug-in hybrid, which promises excellent running costs.
The 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with a small battery and two electric motors – one generates power, the other sends drive to the wheels.
Impressively, this deal gets you the most powerful Atto 2 in the line-up – the Boost with 209bhp. This gives a sprightly 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds, and a claimed combined petrol-electric range of 621 miles, or 55 miles pure-electric.
It’s not as engaging from behind the wheel as its nearest rivals, but it’s easy and stress-free to drive, and it’ll be more than good enough for many buyers. But it’s the kit on offer that will impress the most, putting the driving experience into the shade.
This Boost car gets vegan leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunblind, a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear privacy glass and aluminium roof rails.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great BYD Atto 2 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Atto 2 page.
Check out the BYD Atto 2 DM-i deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on BYD Atto 2 rivals