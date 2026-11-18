We’re expecting no shortage of Black Friday car deals to make an appearance over the coming days, and Hyundai starting off proceedings nice and early.

The Korean brand is offering an additional £1,000 deposit on the Bayon, Ioniq 9, Kona, Santa Fe and Tucson if you order one between today and 14 December 2026. This means you can save whether you’re after a small SUV or a big seven-seater.

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In terms of powertrain, there are petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options all up for grabs. However, if you want to opt for a fully fledged EV, you’ll need to go for the Ioniq 9 as the Kona Electric isn’t included in this particular deal. Not to worry, though, as we have plenty of other Kona Electric deals available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Hyundai Bayon

Priced from around £24,100

The Hyundai Bayon is the smallest car on this particular list, but it still comes with a reasonable amount of boot and cabin space. Power is courtesy of a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and this has a very manageable thirst for fuel. We saw an average of 47mpg during our own testing.

Latest Hyundai Bayon deals

Hyundai Kona