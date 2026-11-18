Black Friday car deal alert! Boosted Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Ioniq 9 and Bayon deposit contributions
Black Friday is upon us and Hyundai is feeling rather generous
We’re expecting no shortage of Black Friday car deals to make an appearance over the coming days, and Hyundai starting off proceedings nice and early.
The Korean brand is offering an additional £1,000 deposit on the Bayon, Ioniq 9, Kona, Santa Fe and Tucson if you order one between today and 14 December 2026. This means you can save whether you’re after a small SUV or a big seven-seater.
In terms of powertrain, there are petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options all up for grabs. However, if you want to opt for a fully fledged EV, you’ll need to go for the Ioniq 9 as the Kona Electric isn’t included in this particular deal. Not to worry, though, as we have plenty of other Kona Electric deals available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Hyundai Bayon
- Priced from around £24,100
The Hyundai Bayon is the smallest car on this particular list, but it still comes with a reasonable amount of boot and cabin space. Power is courtesy of a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and this has a very manageable thirst for fuel. We saw an average of 47mpg during our own testing.
Hyundai Kona
- Priced from around £27,300
- Former Driver Power award winner
Hyundai’s small SUV is a little bit deceiving as despite its size, it’s actually a very practical car. The cabin has been carefully designed to accommodate a family of five, while the 466-litre boot is one of the biggest in this class. The Hyundai Kona also stands up well to the tests of time, as it’s a previous Driver Power customer satisfaction survey winner. While the Kona Electric isn’t available as part of this deal, you still have the choice of petrol or hybrid power. We’d opt for the petrol as it’s lower-priced without sacrificing too much in the way of efficiency.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
- Priced from around £65,000
The electric seven-seater market is still pretty small, so seeing the Hyundai Ioniq 9 in this list should come as good news to larger families. As always with Ioniq models, the 9 is unashamedly blocky in its ‘8-bit’ design, but the designers didn’t lose sight of the sensible bits. There’s a huge amount of room in all three rows of seats, and the enormous 110.3kWh battery claims up to 385 miles of range. That being said, we saw a real-world average of 2.6 miles per kWh, which equates to around 287 miles.
Hyundai Santa Fe
- Priced from around £56,700
If seven seats sound appealing but you’d rather stick with combustion power, this is where the Hyundai Santa Fe comes in. It’s an equally boxy and distinctive large SUV, and once again there’s no shortage of room inside. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid power are both on the cards with this deal, though we’d perhaps avoid the latter as we found it to be surprisingly thirsty on our tests. This model’s smaller petrol tank also means that fill-ups will be more frequent.
Hyundai Tucson
- Priced from around £33,500
The mid-size SUV selection is enormous on today’s market, but the Hyundai Tuscon remains a firm favourite of our expert road testers. It’s a great-looking car that we think looks much more expensive than it actually is. The same goes for the inside, too, as it’s filled with some of the best tech in this sector of the market. The Tucson PHEV isn’t available on this deal, but the petrol and full-hybrid can still surpass the 40mpg mark without much effort.
Take a look at the deal on the Hyundai website, or click above to see our latest Hyundai deals...