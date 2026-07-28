High equipment levels; enormous boot

201-mile range; easy and stress-free to drive

Get the deal at only £207.65 a month

The MG4 Urban arrived earlier this year as a more affordable electric hatchback to sit below the very successful, and Auto Express New Car Award-winning, MG4 EV. And on our marketplace, you can pick one up for a real steal right now.

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Leasing deals on the Auto Express Buy A Car service got as low as £205 a month during the summer, but have steadily climbed ever since. Now, though, they back down to a tempting price.

This deal from Lease Car UK comes in at just £207.65 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £2,731.79. It's for four years with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

You could knock around £500 off the upfront cost by switching to a nine-month initial payment, which only raises the monthly price to £226 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for a very affordable £7.78 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

Here you'll be taking the keys to the Comfort Standard Range model; MG claims a range of up to 201 miles on a full charge from the 41.9kWh battery pack, while a 147bhp electric motor gives a perfectly decent 0-62mph acceleration time of 9.6 seconds.

In terms of equipment, this MG4 Urban gets 6-inch alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a reversing camera. Metallic paint is even thrown in, giving the car a more premium look.

Its MG4 EV brother certainly has a more plush feel on the inside, but there's nothing wrong with the quality of the Urban's build – it's just a bit plasticky in places. There's a good range of physical controls and the boot is positively enormous for a car of this size – at 577 litres, it's larger than an Volkswagen ID.3 Neo's offering.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great MG4 Urban leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 Urban page.

Check out the MG4 Urban deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…