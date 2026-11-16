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New MG4 Urban Design Edition is here with a special Christmas gift pack

The new Design Edition of the MG4 Urban is available in a new colour and comes with an MG Christmas gift pack

By:Matt Robinson
16 Nov 2026
MG4 Urban Design Edition - front by tree4

Christmas is just around the corner, so you might be thinking about what to buy your loved ones, perhaps a box of Milk Tray or a nice pair of socks. It seems MG has been thinking about spreading Yuletide joy too, but with an entire car.

The brand has just revealed the MG4 Urban Design Edition, which comes with a “carefully curated” MG Christmas gift pack. We should probably deal with the car first, which comes with a black roof and black door mirrors, contrasting with either of the two available colours. 

The car is pictured here in a very Christmassy Dynamic Red from the existing colour palette, but you can also have it in a new shade for the MG4 called Kensington Blue. Whichever colour you choose, the car comes on 17-inch alloy wheels.

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You won’t be wanting for standard equipment, because the special edition is based on the feature-packed Premium Long Range version of the MG4, which comes with things like a 360-degree camera, heated seats (perfect for when it’s cold outside) and ambient lighting at no extra cost.

That also means you get the larger battery pack with a useful 251 miles of range, up from the 201 miles managed by the Standard Range MG4 Urban.

As for the gift pack, it comes in a special MG gift box, containing a ‘festive’ teddy bear, a seatbelt decoration, a notebook, a travel mug, a zinc alloy badge and a keychain.

MG4 Urban Design Edition - dashboard4

400 examples of the MG4 Urban Design Edition will be sold in the UK. They’ll be arriving at dealers from December, as MG keenly points out, “just in time for Christmas”. 

MG UK’s product and planning boss David Allison had this to say of the festive-themed MG4 Urban: “The MG4 EV Urban has quickly become one of the most practical and affordable ways to go electric, and the Design Edition gives customers the chance to add an extra touch of design flair to their driveway. With elegant exterior colours, a premium cabin and a few added festive treats, it is a great way to make the switch to electric this Christmas.”

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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