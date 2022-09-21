XPeng has launched the new G9L SUV here in the UK. The seven-seater sits at the top of the Chinese firm’s growing SUV line up. First customer deliveries of the G9L are expected from February 2027.

Above the new L03 and the G6, the G9L is a vast family SUV with the electric model going up against fellow seven-seat EVs like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9. For those not looking to make the switch to electric, there’s also an identical-looking range-extending hybrid version - both are available to order now.

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For the pure-electric G9L, you get a choice of two versions. The £64,990 ‘RWD Long Range 7 seat’ comes with a 110Wh battery for up to 367 miles on the WLTP cycle. That’s more than the Kia (349 miles) but not quite as much as the Hyundai (385 miles).

The £72,990 ‘AWD Performance Ultra 7 seat’ has a range drop to 343 miles, but as the name suggests, it does get all-wheel drive. With a dual-motor setup putting out 576bhp it can cover the zero to 62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. The RWD Long Range with its 367bhp single-motor on the rear axle has a seven-second time.

Then there’s the £78,990 ‘AWD Performance Ultra 6 seat’, which comes as standard with a ‘Premium Cockpit’ pack, and the three-seat middle row swapped out for two individual chairs. This version also has a 343-mile range and the same 4.9-second zero to 62mph time.