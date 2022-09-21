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New XPeng G9L flagship 7-seater goes on sale in the UK

The new G9L goes big on equipment, charging speeds and power in a bid to stand out

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Nov 2026
XPeng G9L - front28

XPeng has launched the new G9L SUV here in the UK. The seven-seater sits at the top of the Chinese firm’s growing SUV line up. First customer deliveries of the G9L are expected from February 2027. 

Above the new L03 and the G6, the G9L is a vast family SUV with the electric model going up against fellow seven-seat EVs like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9. For those not looking to make the switch to electric, there’s also an identical-looking range-extending hybrid version - both are available to order now. 

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For the pure-electric G9L, you get a choice of two versions. The £64,990 ‘RWD Long Range 7 seat’ comes with a 110Wh battery for up to 367 miles on the WLTP cycle. That’s more than the Kia (349 miles) but not quite as much as the Hyundai (385 miles).

The £72,990 ‘AWD Performance Ultra 7 seat’ has a range drop to 343 miles, but as the name suggests, it does get all-wheel drive. With a dual-motor setup putting out 576bhp it can cover the zero to 62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. The RWD Long Range with its 367bhp single-motor on the rear axle has a seven-second time. 

XPeng G9L - dashboard28

Then there’s the £78,990 ‘AWD Performance Ultra 6 seat’, which comes as standard with a ‘Premium Cockpit’ pack, and the three-seat middle row swapped out for two individual chairs. This version also has a 343-mile range and the same 4.9-second zero to 62mph time. 

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All G9L electric models get a maximum charging speed of 540kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up could take under 12 minutes - provided you can find a charger with that output. 

The 5.1-metre long SUV gets dual-chamber air suspension as standard, active rear-wheel steering (for a supermini-like 11-metre turning circle) and plenty of safety features, including remote parking assist, active lane change and a transparent chassis camera. 

XPeng G9L - light bar28

As we’ve come to expect from XPeng, there’s a huge 17.3-inch touchscreen up front with head-up display for the driver as standard, though in the back there’s also a 21.4-inch display which drops down from the ceiling between the two glass sunroofs. There's a 12.5-litre fridge and a 23-speaker surround sound system as well.

The range-extender line up also starts at £64,990 - which is for the snappily-named, ‘Power X AWD Performance 7 seat’. The powertrain is made up of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which never directly powers the wheels. Instead, it sends power to a massive 63.3kWh battery that in turn powers an electric motor on each axle. Power stands at 500bhp, which launches the hybrid from zero to 62mph in 5.4 seconds. Electric range is expected to sit around the 178-mile mark. 

Charging is equally impressive with a 423kW maximum charge rate able to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 10 minutes. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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