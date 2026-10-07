Verdict

The XPeng L03’s strengths will be its super-keen pricing, generous level of standard kit, and the allure of up to 425bhp for around £40,000. To drive, it is perfectly proficient and capable – but also largely unmemorable. It’s a fuss-free way of getting from A to B, but there’s a heck of a lot of talented alternatives in this market sector for the L03 to truly stand out.

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XPeng considers itself a technology company, more than it does a carmaker. You only have to bear witness to the press presentation for its second model for Europe, the L03, which was 45 minutes long and spoke of humanoid robots, flying cars and robotaxis, long before it showed us a 20-second slide that actually pertained to the vehicle we were there to drive.

Still, the brand’s first effort for the European market – the larger and Tesla Model Y-rivalling G6 – was a fairly well-polished thing, so hopes were high that XPeng could pull off the same trick with a slightly shrunken version of much the same formula.

The L03 is, ostensibly, a C-segment coupe-SUV powered purely by electric. That positioning by its parent manufacturer, and a range likely to start from around £33,000 when UK order books open in November, places it in the same sort of arena as contenders such as the Renault Scenic E-Tech, the Kia EV3 and the Skoda Elroq, to name a few.