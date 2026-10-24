They say racing improves the breed, but does that still apply when it comes to electrification? After all, the majority of top-tier motorsport classes are still combustion based. That hasn’t stopped car makers introducing sporty electric cars, though.

Even more of an enigma is the performance SUV. But the Alpine A390 is trying to nail the brief of a practical family EV that also offers an enjoyable driving experience courtesy of the French firm’s motorsport heritage. It certainly has the figures to help. There’s four-wheel drive from a tri-motor set-up, while Alpine’s engineers have endeavoured to give the car the same involving handling as the now-legendary A110 petrol sports car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If there’s one car maker that can go toe-to-toe with Alpine when it comes to building engaging electric SUVs, it’s Porsche. We were impressed recently by the new Cayenne Electric, but here we’re lining up the smaller Macan Electric, because it’s closer to the A390 in terms of price and performance.

While performance EVs are often fast, it’s in the corners where they can fall short. Can our contenders deliver the kind of engaging handling that can win buyers over?

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Alpine A390

Model: Alpine A390 GTS Price: £73,490 Powertrain: 89kWh battery, 3x e-motors, 464bhp 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds Test efficiency: 2.3 miles/kWh Official range: 308 miles Annual VED: £640

While the Alpine A390 uses the same basic platform as the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya, it gets a unique triple-motor configuration, with one motor on the front axle and another two at the rear. The car uses an 89kWh battery, and all versions come with dramatic fastback-style bodywork to stand out from the crowd.