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Used Car of the Year 2026 is the Hyundai Ioniq 5

While you can’t go wrong with any of our Used Car Awards winners for 2026, the Hyundai rose above the rest

By:Matt Robinson
21 Oct 2026
Used Car of the Year 2026 - Hyundai Ioniq 5

The excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first electric car ever to be crowned the Auto Express Used Car of the Year. As motorists are increasingly feeling the pinch at the pump, a second-hand EV makes a lot of sense, and if you’re making the switch, the spaceship-like Ioniq 5 is the one to have. 

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For all its concept car looks, though, the Ioniq 5 has plenty of substance, as noted by our judges, who also named it the Best Used Electric Car of 2026. It’s massive inside, and the range figures of the larger battery models are impressive indeed. It scores well in terms of rapid charging technology, too, with up to 350kW available in some models.

As a brand-new proposition, the premium pricing of the Ioniq 5 might prove off-putting, but the EV has been around long enough for the earliest examples to drop to a very affordable £13,000 on the used car market. You won’t have to increase your budget much to bring bigger battery versions to the table, and most examples will still be within warranty, thanks to Hyundai’s five years of coverage as standard. 

Those with deeper pockets could consider the scorchingly fast Ioniq 5 N with its surprisingly effective simulated gear changes and entertaining handling, but all versions of the Ioniq 5 drive well. The balance of comfort and composure is close to spot on whichever you go for. 

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And, speaking of which, you’ll have plenty of choice when you do go shopping. It’s proven reasonably popular as a new car, leaving plenty of used examples to pick from. You can’t go wrong with any of them, though.

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We said: “The futuristic styling is a big draw, but that beauty is more than skin deep. The tech-filled cabin is packed with equipment, and the long wheelbase ensures there’s plenty of room for the entire family.”

BUY A USED HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

Second place: Renault Clio

Used Car of the Year 2026 Silver - Renault Clio

The all-new version of the Renault Clio that’s on the horizon is, if anything, making the outgoing model even more appealing. The fifth-generation Clio has been made to look quite classy and understated next to the divisive sixth-gen car, and away from aesthetics, it has plenty going for it. 

The Clio is a small car that drives like a much bigger one, with grown-up road manners and great refinement compared to a lot of rivals. It’s also exceptionally frugal if paired with a hybrid powertrain. 

The hybrid is worth going for if your budget allows, but all versions sip fuel rather than gulp it. The news keeps getting better for your wallet, too, because prices start at about £8,000 for earlier versions of the Clio.

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We said: “One of the most accomplished small cars on sale, and a winner in the supermini class of our New Car Awards several years on the trot, the Renault Clio combines dinky dimensions with big-car tech.”

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BUY A USED RENAULT CLIO

Third place: Volvo XC90

Used Car of the Year 2026 Bronze - Volvo XC90

Replacing the wildly popular original XC90 was no mean feat, but Volvo knocked it out of the park with the second-generation version of the car, which also ushered in a new era of vehicles for the company. Of all of those cars, though, the Volvo XC90 arguably remains the best of the bunch. 

A long life means plenty of XC90s to choose from, with a diverse range of powertrain options including diesels, petrols and plug-in hybrids. Whichever XC90 you go for, you won’t be wanting for space, because it’s a large, roomy car. There’s nothing big about the prices, though, with prices starting at less than £20,000.

We said: “Here is another former New Car Award winner that still stands out years after its launch. The XC90 was the first in a line of talented Volvos, and set the tone for every car the firm launched in the past decade. The fact it’s still being built with only minor tweaks, is testament to its longevity.”

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BUY A USED VOLVO XC90

Fourth: Polestar 2

Used Car of the Year 2026 4th - Polestar 2

From the Volvo XC90 to the Volvo-adjacent Polestar 2, the electric Swede is still Scandi cool, just in a different way. Although it’s not been around quite as long, it’s old enough that early versions can be picked up very cheaply, yet will still feel fairly fresh and go far on a single charge.

We said: “Think outside the box and the sleek Swede is an attractive choice. It’s dripping with style both inside and out, and despite a shortage of physical buttons in the cabin, the tech works really well.”

BUY A USED POLESTAR 2

Fifth: Dacia Jogger

Used Car of the Year 2026 5th - Dacia Jogger

Excellent value when new, the Dacia Jogger is an absolute bargain when used. Earlier versions offer seven-seat practicality for the price of a brand-new supermini - we know which we’d rather buy. 

We said: “With space and practicality in abundance, the versatile Jogger doubles as a van when you fold down the second and third rows of seats. Yet it does the normal stuff brilliantly, too; whether you go for the petrol or fuel-sipping hybrid, you’ll be surprised at how adept it is in everyday use.”

BUY A USED DACIA JOGGER 

Used Hyundai Ioniq 5s for sale

Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

17,482 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,676
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

24,657 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,537
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

21,437 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £19,854
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

45,721 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £19,422
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

31,860 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,689
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2022 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

34,955 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £20,572
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2022 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

46,666 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £19,012
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

42,625 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £19,610
View Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5

2023 Hyundai

Ioniq 5

39,513 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £16,360
View Ioniq 5

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Matt Robinson
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