The excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first electric car ever to be crowned the Auto Express Used Car of the Year. As motorists are increasingly feeling the pinch at the pump, a second-hand EV makes a lot of sense, and if you’re making the switch, the spaceship-like Ioniq 5 is the one to have.

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For all its concept car looks, though, the Ioniq 5 has plenty of substance, as noted by our judges, who also named it the Best Used Electric Car of 2026. It’s massive inside, and the range figures of the larger battery models are impressive indeed. It scores well in terms of rapid charging technology, too, with up to 350kW available in some models.

As a brand-new proposition, the premium pricing of the Ioniq 5 might prove off-putting, but the EV has been around long enough for the earliest examples to drop to a very affordable £13,000 on the used car market. You won’t have to increase your budget much to bring bigger battery versions to the table, and most examples will still be within warranty, thanks to Hyundai’s five years of coverage as standard.

Those with deeper pockets could consider the scorchingly fast Ioniq 5 N with its surprisingly effective simulated gear changes and entertaining handling, but all versions of the Ioniq 5 drive well. The balance of comfort and composure is close to spot on whichever you go for.