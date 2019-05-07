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Best cars & vans

Best used premium and executive cars 2026

Executive and premium cars can attract some high price tags. Buy used, though, and you could bag yourself a bargain.

By:Ryan Birch, Dean Gibson
6 Nov 2026
Best used premium cars - header image11

With fancy badges, greater levels of comfort and better tech than your regular hatchback or family car, it goes without saying that brand-new executive and premium cars can attract a high price tag. Venture onto the second-hand market, though, and the very best used premium cars present the same advantages at a much more manageable price.

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What do we mean by a ‘premium’ car though? The models we’ve listed below come from what we classify as premium brands, the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes but also Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and Volvo. Any car with a badge that lifts it above the mainstream, is a premium car for the purposes of this list.

Some used premium cars can be among the biggest used bargains around, with models losing thousands of pounds in value thanks to depreciation. It’s not great for owners looking to sell their car, but great news for those looking to buy. On the flipside, choose the right premium car and you can access some of the strongest residual values on the market. High demand and exclusivity may mean that it loses relatively little over a typical ownership period.

From tackling the tedious commute into work to long motorway jaunts for the summer holidays the best premium cars have a wide range of talents. Our expert road testers have driven and rated every premium car on sale in the UK, and you’ll find their top picks below.

Best used premium and executive cars   

We think the Audi A8 is the best used premium car you can buy thanks to its blend of punchy engines, a high-quality cabin and lots of on-board tech. Crucially, new A8’s also depreciate fast so there are some real bargains for used buyers. 

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If you want a car that offers the highest levels of luxury, the Bentley Flying Spur should be on your shortlist. If lower running costs and keen driving dynamics are more important to you, meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series is the best executive car money can buy, in our view.

RankMake and model
1.Audi A8
2.Bentley Flying Spur
3.BMW 3 Series
4.Alfa Romeo Giulia 
5.Jaguar XJ
6.Volvo S90
7.Tesla Model 3
8.Mercedes E-Class
9.BMW 5 Series
10.Mercedes C-Class

Keep scrolling to learn more about the best used premium cars, or click the links in the table above to go directly to a make and model...

1. Audi A8

Best used premium cars - Audi A811
  • 3.0 50 TDi S Line (2019), 40,135 miles - £23,650

Why buy? The choice of VIPs when new, A8s cost less than a supermini as used cars.

For less than the price of a used Audi A1 supermini, you can get your hands on the company’s flagship saloon – and it’ll be only a few years older than the posh hatch. When new, most A8s are used as VIP chauffeur cars, including for Prime Ministers and royalty. But when they have done their duty and fallen off the fleets, they struggle to find buyers who still want a large luxury saloon rather than an SUV, so values are a fraction of what they were new. 

Other than knowing that some famous bottoms might have graced the back seats, what you get for the money is a car that is packed with tech, beautifully built and good to drive, even in the cheapest models with V6 motors. 

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All A8s have quattro all-wheel drive for extra traction in filthy weather, and each will be far more efficient than an SUV, helped by the lightweight aluminium spaceframe. 

An A8 of this age will use Audi’s confusing badging system, with names such as 50 TDI and 60 TFSI to denote the engine, with the rare S8 being the line-up’s performance flagship. 

Don’t expect supermini running costs, especially when it comes to servicing and consumables such as tyres, but the diesel and hybrid powertrains are reasonably frugal. The 60 TFSI e plug-in hybrid in particular can shrink fuel bills by making the most of electric power – and yet still has a 456bhp punch.

While the owner will be pleased with their A8, the real fans will be your passengers, who can spend their time in the back pretending to be royalty. You don’t get that with a nearly new A1.

Latest used Audi A8 deals

2. Bentley Flying Spur

Best used premium cars - Bentley Flying Spur11
  • W12 (2015), 28k miles - £39,925

Why buy? This is a car that makes you feel special every time you get behind the wheel.

For well heeled car buyers, the opportunity to choose the precise specification of a Bentley Flying Spur from the factory is a crucial part of the experience. This pleasure is taken away if you are the second owner, but you will get to save a substantial amount of money as compensation.

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You’ll still look like a millionaire driving around in supreme comfort and style, but if you don’t want to be spending a fortune afterwards, make sure the maintenance record is immaculate.

Latest used Bentley Flying Spur deals

3. BMW 3 Series

Best used premium cars - BMW 3 Series11
  • 320i xDrive M Spt. (2021), 44k miles - £19,800

Why buy? Good to drive, with plenty of choice across a wide range.

The BMW 3 Series is the default choice for many company-car drivers because they know it will be tax efficient, good to drive and look classy.

The low tax rates won’t make so much difference to private used buyers but they’ll still welcome the fuel economy that’s linked with the low emissions, while the driving experience is a cut above rivals’. The smaller-engined models are fine, but the big diesels and hybrid 330e are the stand-out models in the range.

Latest used BMW 3 Series deals

4. Alfa Romeo Giulia

Best used premium cars - Alfa Romeo Giulia11
  • 2.0T Super Auto (2017), 47,000 miles - £14,300

Why buy? Great to drive and cheaper to buy than the predictable German rivals.

Some may suggest choosing an Alfa Romeo instead of one of the more predictable German rivals is a brave choice, but the Giulia has a far better reliability record than previous models from the brand – and it will reward you with its good looks and sporty driving experience. Even the entry level cars are great fun. 

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That reputation for fragility keeps the prices of used models low though, so you can buy a Giulia for the same price as a mainstream SUV.

Latest used Alfa Romeo Giulia deals

5. Jaguar XJ

Best used premium cars - Jaguar XJ11
  • XJ6 3.0 (2003), 103,000 miles - £1,995

Why buy? Surprisingly cheap to run, the big Jag has real classic potential.

By the time they are more than 20 years old, most executive cars of this era will have turned into expensive nightmares. But choose a Jaguar XJ6 from this period and it could turn out to be cheaper to run than a Ford Mondeo, and might even rise slightly in value over time. 

The classic-looking all-alloy body is corrosion-resistant and lightweight, meaning the 3.0-litre V6 is unstressed and economical. Prices start at £1,000, but buy the best you can afford.

Latest used Jaguar XJ deals

6. Volvo S90

Best used executive cars - Volvo S9011

Think Volvo and you invariably think SUV or estate – the S90 and smaller S60 saloons are often overlooked by buyers. That's a shame because the S90 is unlike anything else, with its beautiful interior and exterior, superb build quality, and solid safety tech. 

It was sold with petrol, diesel or PHEV powertrains, and Auto Express Buy a Car has a lovely 31,000-mile plug-in hybrid S90 2.0 T8 from 2019 for under £20,000.

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Latest used Volvo S90 deals

7. Tesla Model 3

Best used executive cars - Tesla Model 311

The compact-executive segment is hardly awash with EVs, so the Tesla Model 3 has become the default choice for many buyers, especially as a used buy. While build quality on early cars wasn’t great, Tesla upped its game to make the Model 3 more rounded. 

That means a supremely practical saloon with an excellent real-world range, further helped by Tesla’s fabulous charging network. 

Latest used Tesla Model 3 deals

8. Mercedes E-Class

Best used executive cars - Mercedes E-Class11

There are many reasons why lots of taxi drivers, private-hire firms and company executives love the Mercedes E-Class. They’re the same reasons why we think it’s brilliant, too: it's a baby S-Class with the same build quality and comfort. 

It's also luxurious, safe and with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a pair of petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids, and you’re spoiled for choice, from £9k.

Latest used Mercedes E-Class deals

9. BMW 5 Series

Best used executive cars - BMW 5 Series11

The eighth-generation 5 Series was launched in 2023, but its predecessor was still one of the most capable cars available, at any price. With super-smooth engines, slick automatic transmissions and a class-leading plug-in hybrid option in the form of the 530e, you can’t go wrong. We’ll take the 41k-mile 2018 530e M Sport please, priced at £16,700 on Auto Express Buy a Car.

Latest used BMW 5 Series deals

10. Mercedes C-Class

Best used executive cars - Mercedes C-Class11

It's a long time since Mercedes dropped the ball with one of its cars, and the C-Class Mk4 is everything you’d expect of this most premium of brands. Safe, comfortable and equipped with cutting-edge tech, the C-Class is also roomy enough for four adults. Sold between 2014 and 2021, there were petrol and diesels, plus a choice of hybrid and PHEV powertrains, all of which are great.

Latest used Mercedes C-Class deals

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the YearHyundai Ioniq 5
Best used small carRenault Clio
Best used hatchbackSkoda Octavia
Best used family carDacia Jogger
Best used small SUVRenault Captur
Best used mid-size SUVHyundai Tucson
Best used large SUVVolvo XC90
Best used premium and executive carAudi A8
Best used convertibleMazda MX-5
Best used hot hatchbackHonda Civic Type R
Best used sports carAlpine A110
Best used hybrid carDacia Jogger
Best used electric carHyundai Ioniq 5
Best used premium electric carPolestar 2

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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