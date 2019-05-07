With fancy badges, greater levels of comfort and better tech than your regular hatchback or family car, it goes without saying that brand-new executive and premium cars can attract a high price tag. Venture onto the second-hand market, though, and the very best used premium cars present the same advantages at a much more manageable price.

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What do we mean by a ‘premium’ car though? The models we’ve listed below come from what we classify as premium brands, the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes but also Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and Volvo. Any car with a badge that lifts it above the mainstream, is a premium car for the purposes of this list.

Some used premium cars can be among the biggest used bargains around, with models losing thousands of pounds in value thanks to depreciation. It’s not great for owners looking to sell their car, but great news for those looking to buy. On the flipside, choose the right premium car and you can access some of the strongest residual values on the market. High demand and exclusivity may mean that it loses relatively little over a typical ownership period.

From tackling the tedious commute into work to long motorway jaunts for the summer holidays the best premium cars have a wide range of talents. Our expert road testers have driven and rated every premium car on sale in the UK, and you’ll find their top picks below.

Best used premium and executive cars

We think the Audi A8 is the best used premium car you can buy thanks to its blend of punchy engines, a high-quality cabin and lots of on-board tech. Crucially, new A8’s also depreciate fast so there are some real bargains for used buyers.