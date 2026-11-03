If the only thing holding you back from ordering a Fiat Topolino was the pesky solid roof, we have good news – the new Topolino Dolcevita solves this problem for an extra £500 on top of the standard version’s price.

Much like the related Citroen Ami Buggy, it’s a convertible of sorts, albeit with only a small roof opening. Think of it as one step up from a sunroof.

Fiat hasn’t detailed the operation of the roof, but by the looks of the images, it’ll simply be a case of rolling it back and securing it with the provided straps, as is the case for the Ami Buggy. Special-edition Topolino models have used this arrangement before, but this is the first time it’s become available in the regular Topolino range.

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Mechanically, it’s no different. That means you have 8bhp from its electric motor, which is powered by a 5.5kWh battery for a 46-mile range. The charging rate is capped at 2.3kW, so it takes four hours to fully charge from empty, despite the modest battery size.

Orders are open now “through selected retailers”, Fiat says, with an asking price of £9,495. With a top speed of 28mph, it has a rather limited use case, so if you really want alfresco electric motoring on a budget and are likely to venture away from congested city centres, you might be better off with something like a used Fiat 500e Convertible.

The Topolino has been around in mainland Europe for a while now, but it’s taken time to make it across the English Channel. The regular version finally went on sale here in July 2026, with initial deliveries beginning around now. Anyone after the Dolcevita will have to wait until 2027 before getting their hands on one.

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