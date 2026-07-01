Fiat Topolino a little too compact, but still want something small? The new Fiat Multiplina could be right up your street. Having surprised us earlier in the year with a first look at the new Multiplina, Fiat brought the finished version to the 2026 Paris Motor Show with a few design tweaks for the cutesy, retro-inspired EV.

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Fiat says the Multiplina design is a “bold, socially relevant reinterpretation of the legendary 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla”, rather than of the wacky six-seat MPV of the late nineties. The simplistic, rounded profile and inoffensive front facia are all in keeping with the Topolino city car – which is not by accident because the Multiplina shares the same platform.

While the Topolino EV is classified as an L6 quadricycle in Europe, the Multiplina has a stretched platform, with the additional room used for a larger battery and an increase in seating capacity from two to four. It complies with L7 regulations, which means it’ll be faster and have a longer range than the Topolino, which tops out at 28mph and 45 miles, respectively.

Fiat claims the Multiplina will reach a top speed of 55mph, just 1mph shy of the maximum allowed within L7 regulations. The range figure hasn’t been announced, but we’ve been told to expect a bump over the Topolino’s 5.4kWh battery and 8bhp electric motor. Speaking to Auto Express, Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat Europe, said that compared to the Topolino, the Multiplina “will have a bigger battery for obvious reasons, will certainly have higher miles [range] and speed will link to the [L7] category”.