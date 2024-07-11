The all-new Fiat Grizzly made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show. The larger sibling to the Fiat Grande Panda is set to go on sale early next year in both traditional SUV and ‘Fastback’ coupe-SUV forms from as little as £20,000.

Fiat’s CEO, Olivier Francois, said that “Grande Panda marked the return of Fiat to affordable family movers. With Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, we’re completing this line-up with two vehicles designed around different needs, different lifestyles, but sharing the same idea: smart, accessible and rooted in Fiat’s design DNA.”

The Grizzly shares parent firm Stellantis’ ‘Smart Car’ platform, which also underpins the Citroen C3 Aircross and Vauxhall Frontera. At four-and-a-half metres long, the Grizzly is slightly larger than those cars, but only offers five seats and rivals the likes of the Dacia Bigster and entry-level versions of the Nissan Qashqai. Fiat says it’s aiming to price the Grizzly from just 20,000 Euros when it goes on sale in Europe in January 2027 – which will likely translate to £20,000 in the UK once appropriate taxes are factored in.

Design

Boxy proportions make the Fiat Grizzly instantly identifiable as a member of the Panda family. Both the Grizzly and the sleeker Grizzly Fastback look identical from the front, with a gloss black trim piece between the four-pixel headlights. This is very much reminiscent of the arrangement on the Grande Panda, but the Grizzly also gets extended illuminated elements that converge towards the Fiat logo in the centre.