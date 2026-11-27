New VW Golf GTI 1976 brings back the manual gearbox
The limited-edition model is the first Golf GTI to have a manual since 2024, and is best thought of as an Edition 50 with a different gearbox
You haven’t been able to buy a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTI with a manual gearbox since 2024, but for a limited time only, DIY shifting is back on the menu for the venerable hot hatch. You can thank the new VW Golf GTI 1976 for that.
If you’re wondering why it looks familiar, that’ll be because it’s outwardly very similar to the Golf GTI Edition 50, another car celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original GTI. Apparently, VW decided the car needed two big birthday presents. Not that we’re complaining.
There’s the same rear spoiler as the Edition 50 (also found on the GTI Clubsport) and the same 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ alloy wheels, although there are a few subtle differences. The Edition 50 logo on the spoiler is switched to say ‘1976’, which also appears on the front splitter along with a red stripe bespoke to this model. Upon unlocking the car after dark, its puddle lights project 1976 graphics with a manual shift gate on the ground.
Inside, there are special 1976 treadplates, and a welcome appearance of the classic golf-ball gear knob, a feature dating back to the original Golf GTI. The sports seats feature the classic GTI chequered pattern on the side bolsters, while the seatbelts and the accelerator pedal are finished in red.
The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine makes the same power (321bhp) here as it does in the Edition 50, but the torque drops slightly from 420Nm to 380Nm due to the limit of what the manual ‘box can take. The switch away from the quick-shifting automatic does inevitably mean the 0-62mph time increases, with the 5.8-second figure making this car half a second slower for the benchmark sprint. Anyone interested in this car is likely to care more about the driver engagement than the raw figures, of course.
The chassis is the same setup found on the Edition 50 and the Clubsport. Despite the change of transmission, the electronically controlled locking differential is retained. Should you want something more focused, the optional GTI Performance Package includes stiffer mountings for the struts and control arms, modified wheel carriers to increase the front camber, plus fresh software for the adaptive dampers, electronic power steering and the stability control.
There’s a further 5mm suspension drop for the Performance Package, sitting the car 20mm lower than a bog-standard Golf. You also get a lightweight exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and 19-inch forged wheels.
Orders for the Golf GTI 1976 will commence in Europe in the first quarter of 2027. No pricing has been announced just yet, but we’d expect it to closely follow that of the GTI Edition 50, which costs £47,995, plus an extra £3,675 for the Performance Package. Neatly, it’s limited to 1,976 units worldwide.
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