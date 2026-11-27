You haven’t been able to buy a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTI with a manual gearbox since 2024, but for a limited time only, DIY shifting is back on the menu for the venerable hot hatch. You can thank the new VW Golf GTI 1976 for that.

If you’re wondering why it looks familiar, that’ll be because it’s outwardly very similar to the Golf GTI Edition 50, another car celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original GTI. Apparently, VW decided the car needed two big birthday presents. Not that we’re complaining.

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There’s the same rear spoiler as the Edition 50 (also found on the GTI Clubsport) and the same 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ alloy wheels, although there are a few subtle differences. The Edition 50 logo on the spoiler is switched to say ‘1976’, which also appears on the front splitter along with a red stripe bespoke to this model. Upon unlocking the car after dark, its puddle lights project 1976 graphics with a manual shift gate on the ground.

Inside, there are special 1976 treadplates, and a welcome appearance of the classic golf-ball gear knob, a feature dating back to the original Golf GTI. The sports seats feature the classic GTI chequered pattern on the side bolsters, while the seatbelts and the accelerator pedal are finished in red.