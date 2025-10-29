Vauxhall Frontera Electric review

Our opinion on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric

If you’re looking for a spacious five-seat family electric SUV on a budget, then the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has a lot going for it. It ticks all the above boxes because it has plenty of room for the money for passengers and luggage, while there’s a decent amount of kit on board, too.

It’s bigger than the more expensive Vauxhall Mokka, although when lined up side by side, you can tell where money has been saved in the Frontera with its harder plastics. There’s a choice of battery sizes in the Frontera Electric, although thanks to the motor’s low power, the powertrain feels like it can only just manage the SUV’s size and weight.

While the Frontera isn’t the most fun car to drive, it’s easy to manoeuvre and should keep passengers happy with the space and comfort it has to offer.

About the Vauxhall Frontera Electric

The Vauxhall Frontera is a direct replacement for the Vauxhall Crossland, a car so forgettable that you’d be forgiven for failing to remember what it looks like. You’re more likely to recognise the Frontera name from Vauxhall’s nineties SUV. That car was a rebadged Isuzu, and this new Frontera is also a joint production, because it’s largely the same as the second-generation Citroen C3 Aircross, so it comes in hybrid or all-electric guises.