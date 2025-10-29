Vauxhall Frontera Electric review
Small SUV is spacious, practical and has value on its side, and it wears a famous badge from Vauxhall’s past
Our opinion on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric
If you’re looking for a spacious five-seat family electric SUV on a budget, then the Vauxhall Frontera Electric has a lot going for it. It ticks all the above boxes because it has plenty of room for the money for passengers and luggage, while there’s a decent amount of kit on board, too.
It’s bigger than the more expensive Vauxhall Mokka, although when lined up side by side, you can tell where money has been saved in the Frontera with its harder plastics. There’s a choice of battery sizes in the Frontera Electric, although thanks to the motor’s low power, the powertrain feels like it can only just manage the SUV’s size and weight.
While the Frontera isn’t the most fun car to drive, it’s easy to manoeuvre and should keep passengers happy with the space and comfort it has to offer.
About the Vauxhall Frontera Electric
The Vauxhall Frontera is a direct replacement for the Vauxhall Crossland, a car so forgettable that you’d be forgiven for failing to remember what it looks like. You’re more likely to recognise the Frontera name from Vauxhall’s nineties SUV. That car was a rebadged Isuzu, and this new Frontera is also a joint production, because it’s largely the same as the second-generation Citroen C3 Aircross, so it comes in hybrid or all-electric guises.
Both the Frontera and C3 Aircross use the same bodyshell and running gear, while a few key design cues separate them. The Frontera gets Vauxhall’s Vizor front end, for instance, while the tail-lights are of a different design, too. Inside, the Vauxhall’s layout has more in common with the Mokka, featuring two digital screens instead of the Citroen’s single screen and a slender digital driver’s display set above the steering wheel.
We've pitched the Vauxhall Frontera Electric against the BYD Atto 2, and while the Frontera provided a comfortable ride, along with a spacious interior and big boot, its weak performance and poor efficiency meant it was the BYD that won the test.
Vauxhall Frontera Electric prices and latest deals
Size-wise, the Frontera sits between the Mokka and Grandland in the Vauxhall line-up, but it actually undercuts the former on price. The Frontera Electric starts in Design trim from around £24,000 before any Electric Car Grant is factored in for the standard range version, or £27,500 for the long range 54kWh model. The latter is around £5,000 less than the Mokka Electric (which is only available with the same 54kWh battery as the long range Frontera). The standard range forms, the mid-range GS starts at around £26,500, and the top-spec Ultimate starts at just over £27,000.
Vauxhall regularly offers discounts on list prices, so it’s worth keeping tabs on the latest deals via the Auto Express Buy A Car service to see what tempting offers are currently available.
Performance & driving experience
Pros
Cons
There is plenty of comfort on offer in the Vauxhall Frontera Electric, which is what you really want from a compact family SUV such as this. We’d like some more performance, though, because the car feels underpowered.
Unlike the old Frontera, this version is front-wheel drive only, so there’s no real off-road ability to speak of.
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
We were surprised that the electric model felt so sluggish. However, it only has 125Nm of torque, which isn't quite enough to help the Frontera to sprint off the line in a spirited fashion. The 44kWh manages 0-62mph in 12.8 seconds, while the heavier 52kWh model takes longer at 13.0 seconds, and both of those times are before you add passengers and their luggage. For comparison, the 110bhp Hybrid produces 205Nm of torque and accelerates from 0-62mph in 11 seconds, while the more powerful 145bhp version delivers 230Nm of torque and completes the same sprint in 9.0 seconds.
In the real world, the electric powertrain is smooth and fuss-free, but you have to wait for larger gaps when pulling on to a roundabout, for example. The extra weight of the Extended Range model blunts the car’s acceleration even further.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Frontera Electric
|111bhp
|12.8 seconds
|88mph
|Frontera Electric Extended Range
|111bhp
|13.0 seconds
|88mph
Town driving, visibility and parking
A high driving position offers a good view of your surroundings, while light controls mean the Frontera is easy to drive. Front and rear parking sensors help with positioning the car, while a reversing camera is also fitted as standard.
Low-speed comfort is decent, with only the biggest potholes unsettling the car, while the light steering and relatively tight turning circle help with manoeuvrability. We just wish the engines were a bit more responsive.
There are two levels of energy recovery on offer, with the stronger setting set as the default. It’s not the most powerful regeneration we’ve experienced, but you soon get in tune with its ability and adjust your driving style to make the most of it.
Country road driving and handling
On faster roads the Frontera is competent, but in no way exciting to drive. The only real challenge is trying to maintain momentum to make up for the car’s relative lack of power.
Body roll is well contained in most instances and there’s good grip, while the electric model feels more stable and sure-footed than the hybrid car, helped in that regard by the weight of the battery set low in the chassis.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
Once you’re up to the national limit, the Frontera is pleasant enough. Only the biggest bumps unsettle the ride, while wind and road noise are well suppressed.
Throttle response is a little jerky when lifting off the accelerator, but if you switch from the standard energy recovery setting to the Comfort setting (via a ‘C’ button next to the drive selector), this sees the Frontera coast when lifting off, so progress is smoother.
Unsurprisingly, the Frontera drives much like its C3 Aircross sibling. In common with the Citroen, it’s not as refined as other Stellantis products that use the CMP architecture, but its Smart Car platform does offer some nimbleness, despite the Frontera’s size. - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
Range, charging & running costs
Pros
Cons
Electric range, battery life and charge time
Officially, the standard range 44kWh Frontera Electric has a range of 186 miles, which isn’t much to write home about in itself, but actual real-world efficiency was even poorer when we tested this model. Cold weather contributed to poorer returns (there’s no heat pump available to help take a load off the battery when it’s cold) but a figure of 2.8 miles per kWh results in a range of only 123 miles.
One issue with the Frontera – and something that we’ve found is common with a variety of other Stellantis EVs – is that higher speeds negatively impact efficiency. This is common with all EVs, but it’s a particular issue with Stellantis products, where anything faster than 45-50mph sees the battery drain at a faster rate. At one point when travelling at 70mph in the Frontera, we were losing one per cent of battery capacity for every mile covered, but this soon recovered again at urban speeds.
The Extended Range version has an official figure of 249 miles, but again, there’s no option of a heat pump, and it will likely suffer the same drop in range at higher speeds. Plus, it’s a sizable £3,500 more expensive than the standard range Frontera Electric.
Charging speeds are decent courtesy of the small battery sizes. There’s a maximum DC rate of 100kW, so the 44kWh battery can charge from 20-80 per cent capacity in 26 minutes, while the 54kWh pack isn’t far behind at 28 minutes. From a 7.4kWh wallbox you can recharge the 44kWh battery from flat to full in seven hours, while the 54kWh pack takes eight-and-a-half hours.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Frontera Electric
|44kWh
|186 miles
|15
|Frontera Electric Extended Range
|54kWh
|249 miles
|14
Insurance groups
The Frontera line-up sits between groups 14 and 20 in either hybrid or electric form, so premiums should be pretty reasonable. In comparison, the BYD Atto 2 sits in groups 30 and 32.
Tax
Company car drivers paying Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax should choose the Vauxhall Frontera Electric over the hybrid version. The EV incurs a three per cent BiK while the hybrid sits in the 29 per cent bracket.
The affordable pricing of the Frontera means no model goes above the £50,000 luxury car tax threshold for EVs, so you'll only have to pay the standard vehicle excise duty (VED) rate, which is presently £195. One thing to be aware of is that EVs may be subject to an eVED pay-per-mile fee if that comes into force from April 2028 onwards.
Depreciation
Unfortunately, our expert data suggests that the Frontera isn’t expected to hold its value particularly well, with the all-electric model retaining 35 to 37 per cent after three years and 36,000 miles. The hybrid fares slightly better with 43 to 44 per cent after the same period. In comparison, the BYD Atto 2 holds on to between 41 and 43 per cent of its value.
To get an accurate valuation for a specific model, check out our free car valuation tool...
Interior, design & technology
Pros
Cons
Vauxhall’s distinctive Vizor grille helps the Frontera to stand apart from the C3 Aircross, as does a dashboard layout that foregoes that car’s high-set digital display for a more conventional screen behind the steering wheel.
The Frontera’s blocky side profile and upright stance give it an almost MPV-like shape, while adding the £400 white wheels and roof has a dramatic effect on the model’s style; from some angles it almost mimics the Land Rover Defender.
Interior and dashboard design
The Frontera’s cabin layout is straightforward, with a straight-edged dashboard and centre console, twin digital displays and some smoked silver trim to give some relief from the black plastic used across the majority of the interior. There are neat little ‘shark’ motifs here and there – a common Vauxhall design touch – while the twin cup holders feature an elasticated fabric strap that stretches around the binnacle that the drive selector sits in, so oversized drinks bottles are easier to fit in.
Materials and build quality
Cabin build quality is good, although the hard plastics used inside do give away the Frontera’s budget leanings. The fabric seat upholstery is decent and should be easy to clean, while higher-spec GS models and above add more fabric trim to the dashboard and doors to boost their premium appeal.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Twin 10-inch displays sit on the dashboard, with the central touchscreen angled towards the driver for easier access and a small cowl over the driver’s display to help reduce reflections. There are separate climate controls, too, with a trio of chunky rotary controls on Design-spec cars or chunky buttons and toggle switches on models featuring climate control.
The Vauxhall’s native infotainment system is used in a number of other Stellantis models, and features touch-sensitive volume and shortcut controls on either side. The infotainment took a little while to boot up for us once, but it’s responsive to inputs. The menu interface is easy to navigate, although that’s more to do with the fact that it’s a basic set-up. The driver’s display can be changed to show different information, but only to a small extent, with efficiency and trip information on offer.
A six-speaker sound system is standard across the trim line-up, and it provides respectable sound quality given this car's affordable pricing. There's no opportunity to upgrade to a fancier system like you'll find in the Suzuki e-Vitara, though. Wireless mobile phone charging is standard across the Frontera range.
I feel the Frontera has a much more natural driving position compared with its C3 Aircross sibling. The larger steering wheel in the Frontera means you can see the digital display directly behind, whereas I have to drop the steering wheel into my lap in the C3 Aircross in order to see the dials. I’d like to have a bit more information from the trip computer in the Frontera, though. – Dean Gibson, senior test editor
Boot space & practicality
Pros
Cons
While the petrol hybrid version of the Frontera has the option of seven seats, the electric car is simply a roomy five-seater.
Dimensions and size
The Frontera costs less than a Mokka, but you get more car for your money, because it’s longer, taller, and has a far bigger boot. In fact, it’s probably one of the best-value cars around in terms of space per pound.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Vauxhall Frontera
|Vauxhall Mokka
|BYD Atto 2
|Length
|4,385mm
|4,150mm
|4,310mm
|Width
|1,795mm
|1,987mm
|1,830mm
|Height
|1,655mm
|1,534mm
|1,675mm
|Wheelbase
|2,670mm
|2,561mm
|2,620mm
|Boot space
|460-1,600 litres
|310-1,060 litres
|400-1,340 litres
Seats & passenger space
The Frontera has a relatively tall and narrow body, so access to the cabin is straightforward, and the driving position provides a good view out. There’s plenty of wheel and seat adjustment on offer to get comfortable, too.
Storage includes those twin cup holders with elasticated sides, while there’s a shelf ahead that adds wireless phone charging below a pair of USB-C sockets. Further back, there’s a storage tray behind the electric handbrake and an armrest with a narrow bin beneath it, while the door bins are wide and deep with high sides. As with other Stellantis models, the glovebox is compromised on right-hand-drive cars due to the location of the fuse box.
There’s plenty of kneeroom in the back of the Frontera for an adult to sit behind their own driving position, and in our Frontera versus Atto 2 twin test, we found the Frontera offered the most headroom (1,030mm in the Frontera versus 935mm in the Atto 2). It's a little narrow for sitting three abreast, but at least the floor is relatively flat for the middle seat occupant, so they won't have to straddle an awkward central tunnel. The Frontera Electric isn't available with seven seats, unlike its hybrid sibling, though we don’t feel that’s a hardship, because the rearmost seats are pretty cramped and only really good for short trips.
As with the front door bins, those in the rear are deep and wide, while there are two sets of Isofix child seat attachments in the back. There are no air vents in the back, but two USB-C sockets and a 12-volt supply beneath are provided to help those in the back keep devices charged up.
Boot space
There’s a generous 460 litres of luggage capacity on offer in the Frontera as standard, which is more than the 400 litres of boot space provided in the Atto 2, thanks to the Frontera's longer and wider load area, according to our figures. The Frontera also has a false floor that allows you to carry charging cables separately from the rest of the boot. The rear seats have an offset split to boost versatility, while the backs slope up slightly to help with unloading larger items. When the rear seats are folded, a maximum capacity of 1,600 litres is available.
One sign of cost-cutting in the Frontera is the parcel shelf. It doesn’t have clips to locate it, just notches cut out of the panel that sit on the hooks on either side of the load area.
There are plenty of little places where you can see the cost-cutting in the Frontera – there are no front grab handles for example, the glovebox isn’t damped and is very cheap, there’s no light on the passenger sun visor, and it hasn’t got the brake hold function that a lot of autos have. – Paul Barker, editor
Reliability & safety
Pros
Cons
With a powertrain that’s been tried and tested in a range of other Vauxhall and Stellantis products, plus a platform that’s shared with the Citroen C3, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Fiat Grande Panda, there is plenty on board the Frontera to help it deliver a reliable and dependable ownership experience.
Neither the Frontera nor the platform-sharing C3 Aircross has been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but there is a decent list of safety kit as standard to help prevent you from getting involved in a collision in the first place. This includes rear parking sensors, lane assist, active braking, collision warning, speed limit recognition and driver attention alert. Vauxhall equips the Frontera with dashboard switches that let you easily deactivate the speed limit and lane departure warnings if you wish.
It's a shame that access to the Isofix child seat mounting points is hidden behind some fiddly zips, rather than the easily removable plastic tabs like you'll find on some of its rivals.
Buying and owning
Best buy: Vauxhall Frontera Electric GS Extended Range
It goes against the Frontera’s value pricing brief, but the higher-spec GS adds some luxury to the mix, while the bigger 54kWh battery will help to ease any range anxiety.
Vauxhall Frontera Electric alternatives
The obvious rival is the Citroen C3 Aircross, which is a similar price and has the same powertrain options. But as already mentioned, the different driving position required to see the dials might be a deal breaker for some. Other electric alternatives include the BYD Atto 2, which isn’t as roomy as the Frontera but has better efficiency and a longer range. The Jaecoo 5, Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser are a similar price, but nowhere near as spacious.
Key updates of the Vauxhall Frontera Electric review
22 January 2026: Updated to reflect the increased expensive car supplement threshold and mention the proposed pay-per-mile tax for EVs from 2028.
Frequently Asked Questions
It offers a lot of space for the money, but it does feel as if it’s been built down to a cost in places. If you can live with that and the rather short range, then it could be all the family SUV you need.