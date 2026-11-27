Verdict

Volvo’s baby SUV might not excite like some rivals from behind the wheel and there’s a lack of powertrain choice, but there’s still a lot to enjoy. The ride remains refined, the cabin is more premium than ever and we think the seamlessly integrated safety technology is amongst the best in the business. Poor fuel economy is the major concern for the XC40 - especially if prices at the pumps remain high.

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Volvo’s range of XC-badged SUVs has been refreshed for 2026. The XC60 and XC90 have got a new look and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The XC40, which we’ve just tested in Denmark and Sweden, has received a new design inside and out.

You might wonder why the Volvo XC40 needs any change at all - it’s still Volvo’s best-selling car in the UK and currently the country’s ninth best-selling car overall for 2026. Well, like the XC60 it’s almost a decade old, so to ensure it keeps pace with the new Mercedes GLA and the updated BMW X1 due out next year, Volvo has spruced it up.

The overall looks haven’t changed drastically since we saw them first on the Concept 40.2 in 2016. That show car sat alongside the Concept 40.1, which eventually paved the way for the Polestar 2. The XC40’s style looks just as crisp ten years on aided by a new front end made up of a reshaped grille (containing a restyled insert), a fresh take on Volvo’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights, a simpler, cleaner look to the bumper and a new bonnet.