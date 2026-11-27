New Volvo XC40 2026 facelift review: updates breathe new life into SUV
Volvo’s XC40 is getting on in years but updates have freshened the look and will help it hold its own against newer rivals
Verdict
Volvo’s baby SUV might not excite like some rivals from behind the wheel and there’s a lack of powertrain choice, but there’s still a lot to enjoy. The ride remains refined, the cabin is more premium than ever and we think the seamlessly integrated safety technology is amongst the best in the business. Poor fuel economy is the major concern for the XC40 - especially if prices at the pumps remain high.
Volvo’s range of XC-badged SUVs has been refreshed for 2026. The XC60 and XC90 have got a new look and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The XC40, which we’ve just tested in Denmark and Sweden, has received a new design inside and out.
You might wonder why the Volvo XC40 needs any change at all - it’s still Volvo’s best-selling car in the UK and currently the country’s ninth best-selling car overall for 2026. Well, like the XC60 it’s almost a decade old, so to ensure it keeps pace with the new Mercedes GLA and the updated BMW X1 due out next year, Volvo has spruced it up.
The overall looks haven’t changed drastically since we saw them first on the Concept 40.2 in 2016. That show car sat alongside the Concept 40.1, which eventually paved the way for the Polestar 2. The XC40’s style looks just as crisp ten years on aided by a new front end made up of a reshaped grille (containing a restyled insert), a fresh take on Volvo’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights, a simpler, cleaner look to the bumper and a new bonnet.
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Around to the rear the XC40’s bumper has been tweaked and a new tailgate shape has been added to accommodate restyled LED rear lights. Four new wheel designs are available as well, ranging from 18-inches on the entry-level ‘Core’ up to 21-inch items that are optional on top-spec ‘Ultra Pro’ cars. The contrasting black roof returns on Ultra and Ultra Pro cars. All these changes help bring the XC40 closer visually to the XC60 and XC90.
Inside, it’s even more similar to its larger siblings, almost as if Volvo has created an automotive matryoshka doll set. Gone is the old nine-inch touchscreen display embedded into the dash. There’s now the same 11.2-inch screen as you get on the other XC SUVs and like in those cars it sits proud of the dashboard looking slightly awkward.
The infotainment system is the latest from Volvo and has Google services built-in - along with Google’s Gemini AI assistant. It’s one of our favourite systems as the layout is super intuitive and the responsiveness is good too. Driving all three XC models back-to-back, our only gripe with the infotainment’s functionality would be that there’s an over-reliance on it. Some extra physical controls to go with the big volume knob and demister buttons underneath would be welcome.
For 2026, Volvo’s revisited the XC40 cabin’s materials to give its smallest XC model more of a premium ambience and it remains near the top of the class as a result. On the Plus version there’s new diffused lighting, new wood inserts on the dash and doors and on Plus Pro versions, you get a lovely new suede textile upholstery. Upgrade to the Ultra trim and there’s new black or brown ash wood trim, plus a crystal gear knob to zhuzh up the centre console. All models get a new wireless charging pad - which now has space for another phone next to it.
The larger XC60 has been gifted updated safety kit and Volvo being Volvo, this advanced safety technology is not reserved for its more expensive models. In the XC40 you also get new cameras, radars and other sensors all working together to provide a smoother operation of the lane keep assist and front collision avoidance systems. There’s a new function too - safe exit alert. This warns you if you’re opening a door into traffic, pedestrians or, on our test drive, Copenhagen's sea of cyclists.
As for the way the XC40 drives, given it has the same engine and chassis set up as before, it’s all very familiar. Volvo hasn’t tried to inject any sportiness into its XC40. It’s competent for a high-riding SUV with steering that feels sharp enough without upsetting the overall balance. The seven-speed automatic transmission still comes with a manual override function, but we’d expect very few XC40 drivers will use it. The auto itself isn’t quite as smooth as the eight-speed gearbox in the XC60, occasionally feeling jerky at lower speeds.
Power in the B3 model comes from the same mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol as before. It puts out 161bhp for an 8.6-second zero to 62mph time. The B4 we tested has the same engine pumped up to 194bhp to knock a second off the sprint. It’s more than quick enough, but more importantly it’s quiet and goes about its business without much fuss thanks to a readily available 300Nm of torque.
Less impressive is the XC40’s appetite for fuel. While we almost matched the claimed 39.2mpg (which is the same for B3 and B4 cars) on all-season tyres, a similarly-powered, all-wheel drive MINI Countryman will see over 40mpg, as will lesser versions of the Audi Q3. The XC40 isn’t that green either, all versions emit over 150g/km.
Pricing is virtually unchanged for the XC40 as it starts from £37,710 for the B3 with the B4 starting from £40,310 in Plus guise. While there are electric versions to pick from in the shape of the EX40 and coupe-SUV EC40 at around £4,500 more, the lack of a plug-in hybrid variant of the XC40 is something that limits its appeal. The aforementioned MINI and Audi can be had as PHEVs, as can the BMW X1 and outgoing Mercedes GLA.
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|Model:
|Volvo XC40 B4 Plus
|Price:
|£40,310
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol
|Power/torque:
|194bhp/300Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|7.6 seconds/112mph
|Economy/CO2:
|39.2mpg/150g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,440/1,938/1,657mm
|On sale:
|Now