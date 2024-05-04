Volvo XC40 vs MINI Countryman 2024 twin test: a small SUV skirmish

There’s no doubt that the MINI Countryman has been perceived by critics as the complete antithesis of the original Mini’s philosophy, but there’s no arguing with the sales figures. The SUV’s combination of style and space has been very popular with buyers, and in a bid to tap into that market even further, MINI has gone all out with the latest Countryman to produce the company’s biggest model yet.

The third generation introduces all-electric drive to the line-up for the first time, but for this test we’re trying the 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid variant, which offers a balanced combination of performance and efficiency at a price that represents decent value in lower specs.

But with an increase in size comes a move into a more premium area of the SUV market, so we’ve lined the Countryman up against another model that offers a mix of style and practicality: the Volvo XC40.

Recent range revisions now mean that the petrol and electric versions of Volvo’s smallest SUV trade under different names. But with similar dimensions, power and equipment to the MINI, the B3 petrol model should be a close contender in this contest.

MINI Countryman C Exclusive Level 3 Volvo XC40 B3 Plus Price: £39,350 £39,810 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbo petrol, 168bhp 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 161bhp 0-62mph: 8.3 seconds 8.6 seconds Test efficiency: 40.4mpg/8.9mpl 41.5mpg/9.1mpl CO2: 138g/km 150g/km

MINI Countryman

The third-generation MINI Countryman is bigger than the outgoing car in every dimension, but prices have remained largely the same. The range kicks off from £29,335, but there are plenty of ways to increase this. Here we’re testing the Countryman C in Exclusive spec and with the £7,500 Level 3 option package, which bumps the price up to £39,350.

Tech highlights

The Countryman is larger than ever, but it’s still built on the BMW Group’s UKL2 platform, which was also used by its predecessor. However, MINI has maximised the car’s dimensions, and the new model is 147mm longer, 21mm wider and 104mm taller than before, with a wheelbase stretched by 22mm. At 1,661mm, the newcomer also sits taller than the BMW X1 that uses the same platform.