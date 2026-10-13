The whirlwind of the Paris Motor Show press day has subsided leaving the Auto Express team free to take stock. Through a frenzied 24 hours of massive new car unveils, top level executive interviews, photography, videography and frantically hammering away at a keyboard like our lives depended on it, we brought you the breaking news in full. Now there’s one big question that must be asked: What were the best cars of the 2026 Paris Motor Show?

Advertisement - Article continues below

The whole concept of an international motor show seemed to have withered away just a few years ago but Mondial De L'Auto 2026 showed it almost back to its juicy, car-packed best. There were so many new car reveals to keep on top of that trying to pinpoint a show star that eclipsed all others with its style, quality, desirability and importance wasn’t easy.

But we did it! Well, some of us couldn’t quite settle on a single car and hedged their best across a couple but you get the idea.

These are the standout new cars and concepts from Paris Motor Show 2026 chosen by the people who’ve seen them, sat in them and pestered the top brass at the world’s biggest car manufacturers to find out everything there is to know about them. Let’s find out what makes them so special…

Alpine A310