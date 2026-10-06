The daring Alpine A310 has returned as a nefarious-looking two-seater that embodies the performance brand’s ambitions to reach new levels of desirability and exclusivity on a par with Porsche and even Ferrari.

The wedge-shaped 2+2 sports car from the seventies was set to be reborn as Alpine’s answer to the Porsche 911, but not any more. Instead, the A310 Vision concept revealed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show is a jaw-dropping demonstration of what Alpine can do with its to-die-for ‘special projects’ cars, building on the £235,000 A110 R Ultime from 2024.

They will be designed to deliver a tailored customer experience and much greater personalisation, not to mention serious driving thrills. These low-volume, big-money creations are “the cherry on the cake, to elevate the brand”, Alpine’s head of design Antony Villain told Auto Express.

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Villain believes there’s plenty of room for models above the A110, without upstaging or jeopardising the iconic sports car that rebuilt the brand. In fact, he’s keen to explore the other heroes from Alpine’s history – and with the A310 turning 55 this year, now was the perfect opportunity to turn his attention to that.

The A310 Vision blends elements from the original four-cylinder car, which had a very pure and simple shape, with cues from the later V6 models that got bulging flanks, a wider track and generally sharper looks. Of course, the new concept dials everything up to 11, with a scalpel-sharp nose, wonderfully huge wheelarches and more drama than a night at the opera.