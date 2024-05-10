Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpine supercar and ‘extreme’ special editions on the cards in bold brand building plan

Alpine is eyeing a production supercar as a halo model to crown its expanding range, but we might see more Ultime extreme special editions first

By:Steve Walker
27 Dec 2025
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - front 3/48

Alpine dropped jaws across the automotive world when it pulled the covers off the stunning Alpenglow hypercar concept car at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. It then followed up the show car in 2024 with the fully operational, hydrogen-powered Alpenglow Hy4. At that point, you could be forgiven for expecting that a production Alpine supercar was just around the corner. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, a supercar or hypercar remains very much on the wishlist of Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief. The ex-Ferrari engineer has worked on models including the Ferrari 458 Speciale that ushered out the mid-mounted V8, and the 296 GTB, which ushered in V6 plug-in hybrid tech, and he believes in the value of a halo model - if it’s done right. 

“The purpose of a supercar is to build awareness for a brand, explore new technologies that can feed back into the brand and make some money," he told Auto Express at the launch of Alpine’s A390 coupe-SUV in southern Spain. 

“If you ask me if we could build a supercar with our small team, I would probably say yes. If you asked me if it would make money, probably not.

“Technically we could do a supercar relatively quickly but we’re not ready as an organisation,” he added. ” We will use Alpenglow for communications, as a laboratory of innovation and technology, but before the last step we really need to grow as a brand… to ensure that we can deliver the kind of customer experience that supercar buyers are used to”

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - side8

The Alpenglow may eventually have a big influence on an Alpine supercar, but before that it will certainly affect how future mainstream Alpine models look. The forthcoming electric A110 and A310 coupe and convertible will borrow from the concept’s design, particularly around the front end where the V-shaped nose and intricate lighting treatments have already been referenced on the A390. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The modular and lightweight Alpine Performance Platform (APP) will underpin the brand’s future sports cars but it has the flexibility to be used for larger and wider models. While Alpine’s immediate future is very much focused on electric power, APP is also capable of supporting hybrid powertrains and Krief has history working on a hybrid supercar, in the shape of the Ferrari 296 GTB

Back in May 2025, Krief indicated to Auto Express his preference for V6 hybrid power in the brand's supercar project: “[The halo car] won’t be a pure EV,” he explained at the original unveiling of the A390. “It will be a hybrid with a V6 engine. It will not be a plug-in, but it will be hybrid because we need more power.”

He also told our sister title, evo, that while a full-on 296 rival might be a step too far, he would like to look to Ferrari’s past for inspiration: “My dream is rather a modern Alpine interpretation of the Dino. A light, not-so-powerful car. Why? Because it’s exactly the DNA of Alpine.”

Alpine A110 R Ultime

Extreme special editions

There are a lot of options and Krief is at pains to point out that no firm decisions have been taken beyond the busy four-year cycle of product launches that Alpine has mapped out. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

What he would certainly like to do is to “use the APP platform to do extreme things”: special, limited-edition models that are not just design exercises, but bring real additional engineering value for customers. Such cars would be on the template of the Ultime version of the current Alpine A110 R, which was launched in 2024 with a £267,000 price tag that placed it in the supercar league financially. 

“It’s not a market of 100,000 cars, but it could sell more of our other models,” said Krief. “A halo model for Alpine is a model for the whole organisation. We want it to bring new technology, innovation, a completely new customer experience - at least for us. And also, raise all the Alpine team up in terms of execution and excellence.” 

Finally, in another glance back to his past at Maranello, he said: “Last but not least, maybe the most important thing, we want to make a business out of it. I've seen how this is possible when it is done to the highest level, and know that it is possible to make profits from these cars as well as use them to market a brand. But the timing must be right.”

Click here for our list of today's top 10 best hypercars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Alpine A110 Spyder EV to keep the roadster spirit alive
Alpine A110 Legende GT - front light

New Alpine A110 Spyder EV to keep the roadster spirit alive

Alpine has big plans for its new platform technology beyond the electric replacement for its A110 coupe, and a soft-top convertible will be next in li…
News
24 Dec 2025
Alpine ‘A590’ Porsche Cayenne rival could unlock a future US launch
Alpine A390 - front static

Alpine ‘A590’ Porsche Cayenne rival could unlock a future US launch

The French sports car brand is considering a larger electric car that takes its cues from the A390
News
21 Dec 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
19 Dec 2025
New Alpine A310 to target Porsche 911 with advanced EV tech and multi-model range
Alpine

New Alpine A310 to target Porsche 911 with advanced EV tech and multi-model range

Alpine is aiming to knock the mighty Porsche 911 down a peg or two with its new 2+2 coupé and Spyder convertible
News
5 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Make motorists pay-per-mile if you must, but at least use the cash to fix the roads!
Road repairs - opinion

Make motorists pay-per-mile if you must, but at least use the cash to fix the roads!

Dean Gibson wants more money from car taxation to go specifically on road maintenance
Opinion
25 Dec 2025
The Multi-Purpose Vehicle must return to save car buyers from their SUVs
Opinion - MPVs, header image

The Multi-Purpose Vehicle must return to save car buyers from their SUVs

Steve Walker thinks that MPVs would bring some much-needed choice back to a family car market fixated by SUVs
Opinion
26 Dec 2025
New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?
Nissan Sakura - front tracking

New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?

All-electric versions of Japan’s kei car will help to form the basis of a new, low-cost, low-regulation EV from Europe’s manufacturers
Road tests
23 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content