Alpine will follow up its new electric A110 sports car with a new 2+2 designed to go head-to-head with the legend that is the Porsche 911. Likely to be called Alpine A310, resurrecting the name of the brand’s seventies coupé, the car will utilise the same advanced APP (Alpine Performance Platform) underpinnings as the smaller A110.

Crucially, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief sees the A310 model range eventually expanding to mirror the broad scope of the 911’s. The larger car will offer four-seater practicality, with the closely related but more focused new A110 sitting below to mirror the role of the Porsche Cayman.

In an exclusive chat with Auto Express, Krief explained the scale of Alpine’s ambition: “The market for sports cars is roughly 360,000 units worldwide, flat for 20 years now. The Germans, you know, Porsche, BMW M4, they have almost all of it! Of course, Porsche is up there and we are just starting out, but we would like to take a little piece of the cake.”

He continued: “This 2+2, even if it will remain in relatively low numbers, is something a little less exclusive, less extreme than the A110. M4 or 911 are sports cars, but they open it up a little bit because you can have two others in the back and you can travel in a little more space.”

EV, ICE and AWD: Alpine’s plan for range growth

Following the new electric A110 and its Spyder soft-top derivative in 2027, the rear-wheel-drive Alpine A310 electric coupé is set to launch in 2028 and will also be followed by a Spyder convertible. The versatile APP architecture, however, allows scope for further range expansion beyond that. All-wheel drive and internal combustion powertrains in both mild and plug-in hybrid form are possible and on the radar for Alpine, even if any combustion cars are ultimately focused on markets outside Europe, should Alpine take the decision to enter them.