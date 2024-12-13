Renault launched the new Renault 5 E-Tech electric supermini in 2024, its retro design harking back to the Renault 5s of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Just as the original car had Renault 5 Turbo hot hatch derivative, the new Renault 5 has its own performance versions - the Alpine A290 and the extreme Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

A total of 1,980 examples of the 533bhp, rear-wheel drive, Turbo 3E electric hot hatchback will be built, with the first 1,000 already spoken for. It means, if you were to order one today – and remember, prices start at £135,000 – your car wouldn’t be delivered until early 2028. It’s understood that assembly will begin in 2027, with a planned production run of two years.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which is capable of 0-62mph acceleration in 3.5s, has gone down a storm with UK buyers. Up to 40 per cent of global sales leads and 10 per cent of sales up to July 2025 had come from the UK market. Renault is also planning to boost the profile of the Turbo 3E further with a shot at a fast lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit.

If £135,000 and a two-year wait for a Turbo 3E doesn’t appeal, the standard Renault 5 is available now through our Find a Car service from £23,000 with around 50 new cars in stock at dealers around the UK. Alternatively, there’s a similar amount of the Alpine A290 hot hatches from £33,000.

More hardcore Renault 5 specials to come

The crazy, limited-run hot hatchback could yet pave the way for more hardcore special editions, with the R5 Turbo 3E’s project leader, Michael Grosjean, seemingly open to the idea: “Is it the first of a kind?” he asked. “We don’t know yet”.

Speaking at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Turbo 3E sat perched in an air-conditioned perspex box, Grosjean defended the car’s construction and innovative in-wheel motors, claiming they are “robust” and that “when you have a shock at the wheel, there are some elements that will break before the in-wheel motor” – insisting that cars wouldn’t be written off by a rogue pothole.