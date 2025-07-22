The wild Renault 5 Turbo 3E flagship is heading to the Nürburgring for an electric lap record attempt, Auto Express can reveal.

With 533bhp and 4,800Nm of torque from two electric motors and 0-62mph in less than 3.5-seconds, the Turbo 3E has the firepower to set a competitive lap time.

The fastest production electric car on the 20,832m-long Nordschleife circuit (12.944 miles) is the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra saloon, which posted a time of 7:04.957 in April 2025 and has gone even faster in uprated, prototype form.

The Rimac Nevera and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT aren’t much slower but it’ll be the Tesla Model S Plaid (7:35.579) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s 7:45.59 time that Renault has its eye on.

One record is odds-on – the fastest rear-wheel drive EV around the ‘Ring – because strictly all-wheel drive cars posted the existing benchmarks.

The 5 Turbo 3E packs two advanced in-wheel motors spinning its rear end and an aluminium and carbonfibre construction that should keep weight below 1,450kg. Much of this technology will be shared with the upcoming Alpine A110 Electric.

“The 5 Turbo 3E has the potential to do two Nordschleife laps at full throttle,” Fabrice Cambolive, the Renault brand CEO, told Auto Express. Can it post a respectable lap in the 7-minute zone? “We will communicate it at the right time,” winks the boss.