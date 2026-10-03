When you have the best roads in the UK at your disposal, you want to pick the right car for the job. But can an electric hot hatch really scratch the itch of the performance car enthusiast? From behind the wheel, the Peugeot E-208 GTi is certainly trying its hardest to be entertaining.

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With 277bhp going to the front wheels and a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds, it has more than enough firepower at its disposal. Meanwhile, the low-slung bodywork and wheels that are pushed out to each corner mean this model looks more purposeful than a standard 208.

In a straight line, the E-208 GTi is a veritable rocket. With a flex of your right foot, speed builds in an instant, and there’s enough mid-range urge to get you past slower vehicles in the blink of an eye. It’s quite addictive, and is helped on its way by a standard-fit Torsen limited-slip diff. Yes there’s some wheelspin off the line, but the car doesn’t deviate far from the straight ahead in a torque-steering mess, courtesy of its mechanical assistant.

Even when rolling on the throttle from 30-50mph and beyond, you can feel the transmission spool up as it sends power to the front wheels. Thankfully the traction-control light doesn’t flash up quite as readily as it does at lower speeds.