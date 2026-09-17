The future of Alfa Romeo has been teased on the brand’s Paris Motor Show stand, via the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept car. While it doesn’t preview a production model in the conventional sense, it will inform a throng of new Alfas due before the end of the decade – including a replacement for the Tonale SUV and a pumped-up hatchback to fight big-sellers such as the Volkswagen Golf and BMW 1 Series.

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During an exclusive interview, Alfa CEO Santo Ficili told Auto Express: “[Cuorerosso is] a concept car, of course. But I’m thinking now to the model that we are going to launch at the beginning of 2028; it’s going to play in the upper part of the C-SUV segment. As soon as we launch that car, you will immediately recognise something coming from this concept.”

Translating directly as ‘red heart’, the Cuorerosso is a 4.7-metre-long, four-seat coupé painted in ‘Liquid Ink Red’ – a colour Alfa claims makes the finish look as if it is “suspended between liquid metal and incandescent lava”. Under the skin, there’s a hybrid version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with the brand’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system. However, engineers claim the car “anticipates the multi-energy approach Alfa is taking”, confirming it could also be offered with full-electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains.