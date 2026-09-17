Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Stunning new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso hints at brand’s bold future

Drop-dead gorgeous concept car to influence throng of new Alfa models, including SUVs and a C-segment hatchback

By:Richard Ingram
11 Oct 2026

The future of Alfa Romeo has been teased on the brand’s Paris Motor Show stand, via the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept car. While it doesn’t preview a production model in the conventional sense, it will inform a throng of new Alfas due before the end of the decade – including a replacement for the Tonale SUV and a pumped-up hatchback to fight big-sellers such as the Volkswagen Golf and BMW 1 Series.

Advertisement - Article continues below

During an exclusive interview, Alfa CEO Santo Ficili told Auto Express: “[Cuorerosso is] a concept car, of course. But I’m thinking now to the model that we are going to launch at the beginning of 2028; it’s going to play in the upper part of the C-SUV segment. As soon as we launch that car, you will immediately recognise something coming from this concept.”

Translating directly as ‘red heart’, the Cuorerosso is a 4.7-metre-long, four-seat coupé painted in ‘Liquid Ink Red’ – a colour Alfa claims makes the finish look as if it is “suspended between liquid metal and incandescent lava”. Under the skin, there’s a hybrid version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with the brand’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system. However, engineers claim the car “anticipates the multi-energy approach Alfa is taking”, confirming it could also be offered with full-electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Alfa says the name “encapsulates the brand’s deepest essence by merging two symbols thoroughly rooted in its identity: Red, the colour of passion and an unmistakable sign of the Alfa Romeo imagination, and Heart, the origin of that same energy and symbol of the visceral relationship that unites every Biscione-brand creation with its drivers”.

Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso - rear26

At the front, the Cuorerosso gets the recognisable Scudetto grille, modernised by a “weave of small backlit triangular elements” that combine to mimic the famous cross and serpent on the Alfa logo. Its shape also informs a set of deep ridges that run the length of the bonnet to the base of the windscreen.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The headlamps offer a new, minimalist take on Alfa’s distinctive design, with a revised DRL pattern and combined high and low-beam. Head of design, Alejandro Mesonero, said: “For Alfa Romeo, a car cannot be reduced to a cold piece of technology but must be able to establish an authentic relationship with the observer.”

Huge, bulging arches hide a new take on Alfa’s famous teledial alloy wheels with subtle aero elements, while the slatted door mirrors have been pared back to save weight. The front wing features the familiar Quadrifoglio badge, which bosses say “reaffirms the desire to take one of the most authentic expressions of Alfa Romeo sportiness ahead into the future”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

At the back, the wide track and short overhangs emphasise the cab-rearward design. But with no active aero or moving wings, the Cuorerosso keeps things clean with a flick on the bootlid reminiscent of the iconic Alfa Romeo 8C. In fact, the concept’s entire rear end looks to be inspired by the company’s last proper supercar – even down to the circular lighting treatment. A central exhaust pipe, housed within a heavily sculpted bumper, completes the look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite its sleek appearance, the Cuorerosso has four doors hinged at opposite ends that open up to reveal an inviting cabin. While we weren’t allowed or able to sit inside during our exclusive preview, the removal of the B-pillar should create easy access for rear passengers. 

Richard Ingram and the interior of the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso26

Yet the focus is absolutely on the driver, with a neat cockpit centred around a yoke-style steering wheel and high centre console. Behind that low-set wheel is an innovative instrument cluster that can be transformed from two distinct ‘telescopes’ to just one at the flick of a switch – with the right dial slotting in mechanically behind the left. The ‘immersivo’ layout presents only essential driving information, converging only what’s necessary into a single binnacle.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

On the centre stack there are physical switches for the gear selector, drive modes and climate controls, above which sits Alfa’s ‘Magma Display’ – a backlit OLED screen that is hidden from view on a dark panel until the driver or front-seat passenger requires it. Alfa says the technology and controls “remain discreet until needed, then become intuitive, immediately accessible, simple, and precise”.

Being a one-off, multi-million-pound concept there are some rough edges, but Ficili told us he is asking for “big quality; [Alfa is] crazy for quality” going forward. Every inch of the Cuorerosso is trimmed in Alcantara, metal and leather – with the latter created using 60 per cent post-industrial waste.

Production of the current Giulia saloon and Stelvio large SUV will end next year, leaving only the Junior and Tonale to prop up an ageing Alfa range. However, as mentioned, a new take on the Tonale – inspired by the Cuorerosso – is planned for 2028, with a jacked-up replacement for the 147 and Guilietta due soon after. Ficili told us the maker is also “evaluating some possible evolution” of the D-segment, a project that could see a successor to the Stelvio flagship break cover before the end of the decade.

Looking to scratch that Alfa itch? The Auto Express Buy A Car service has everything an ‘Alfisti’ needs, from the compact Mito to the 4C Spider and the Giulia Quadrifoglio

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Fiat Multiplay Concept takes the modular car idea to the extreme
Fiat Multiplay Concept

New Fiat Multiplay Concept takes the modular car idea to the extreme

The Multiplay takes the modular car idea to the extreme with its innovative design and clever cabin options
News
11 Oct 2026
Top-spec Skoda Epiq Sportline confirmed for Paris Motor Show debut
Skoda Epiq Sportline teaser

Top-spec Skoda Epiq Sportline confirmed for Paris Motor Show debut

Skoda’s new Epiq range-topper could be the best version of compact EV yet
News
9 Oct 2026
Ford Ranger MS-RT set to gain new special edition at Paris Motor Show
Ford Ranger MS-RT teaser - front

Ford Ranger MS-RT set to gain new special edition at Paris Motor Show

Will Ford finally give us the performance gains the Ranger MS-RT’s looks deserve?
News
9 Oct 2026
New Jaguar Type 01: Full story on British brand’s bold luxury EV
Jaguar Type 01 - Phil with the Jag

New Jaguar Type 01: Full story on British brand’s bold luxury EV

Jaguar’s controversial new four-seat GT has finally been revealed in full and we have the full story
News
9 Oct 2026

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement
New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front static with Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks stood next to the car

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement

Along with a revamped exterior, the ID. Tiguan brings a host of cabin upgrades too
News
9 Oct 2026
New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market
Used Chery - dealership

New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market

Eligible cars will get a two-year warranty, plus a handful of other benefits
News
7 Oct 2026
All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp
BMW iX4 50 - front

All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp

The latest member of BMW’s Neue Klasse is the first-ever iX4 ‘Sports Activity Coupe’, and there’s a 604bhp M60 version
News
7 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content