If you missed one of the 10 Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossas then this might cheer you up, because Alfa Romeo has just announced the new ‘Edizione Luna Rossa’ for the rest of its line-up.

Available on the Junior Ibrida and Electricca, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid Tonale, and the 276bhp versions of Giulia and Stelvio, the new Edizione Luna Rossa trim level sits at the top of each model’s respective ranges (not including the Quadrifolgios), and brings a suite of cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

Alfa Romeo’s Edizione Luna Rossa models come from a technical partnership with Luna Rossa, an Italian yacht-racing team competing in the America’s Cup. As a result, there are numerous touches that are ‘inspired by’ the Luna Rossa race boats.

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Starting with the Junior and the Tonale, the Edizione Luna Rossa brings a new grey paint finish, which is apparently taken from the sailing team’s life jackets. The colour is contrasted with a red stripe down the side, incorporating Luna Rossa’s script. They also get special Alfa Romeo badges with a red background and gloss black finishes to various exterior bodywork trims. The Junior models get 18-inch gloss black wheels, while the Tonale sits on 20-inch rims – both exclusive to the Luna Rossa.