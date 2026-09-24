New Alfa Romeo Edizione Luna Rossa adds America’s Cup flavour to brand's line-up
These new Edizione Luna Rossa models might be the ideal transport for style-conscious yachting fans
If you missed one of the 10 Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossas then this might cheer you up, because Alfa Romeo has just announced the new ‘Edizione Luna Rossa’ for the rest of its line-up.
Available on the Junior Ibrida and Electricca, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid Tonale, and the 276bhp versions of Giulia and Stelvio, the new Edizione Luna Rossa trim level sits at the top of each model’s respective ranges (not including the Quadrifolgios), and brings a suite of cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.
Alfa Romeo’s Edizione Luna Rossa models come from a technical partnership with Luna Rossa, an Italian yacht-racing team competing in the America’s Cup. As a result, there are numerous touches that are ‘inspired by’ the Luna Rossa race boats.
Starting with the Junior and the Tonale, the Edizione Luna Rossa brings a new grey paint finish, which is apparently taken from the sailing team’s life jackets. The colour is contrasted with a red stripe down the side, incorporating Luna Rossa’s script. They also get special Alfa Romeo badges with a red background and gloss black finishes to various exterior bodywork trims. The Junior models get 18-inch gloss black wheels, while the Tonale sits on 20-inch rims – both exclusive to the Luna Rossa.
As for the Junior’s interior, new Luna Rossa logos appear on the doors and seats with unique grey inserts and trim inspired by the “structure of sails” covering the centre console and dash. The Tonale also gets its own Luna Rossa-branded seats, plus a new grey and black colourway for the cabin. Both inner sections of the seats on the Junior and Tonale feature a new 3D Knit upholstery.
While the Giulia and Stelvio models aren’t based on the full-fat Quadrifoglios, Alfa says they showcase the “sporting DNA of Alfa Romeo and the world of high-performance sailing competition” thanks to “extensive use of carbon fibre”. As standard they both come in white, with black or red available as options.
Whichever paint finish you opt for, you get Luna Rossa logos on the carbon-fibre door mirrors. Other bits of trim finished in carbon on the Giulia include the side skirts, rear spoiler and grille surround. The Giulia sits on 19-inch wheels, while the Stelvio features 21-inch rims – both in a dark finish with red brake calipers.
There’s more carbon fibre inside the two cars, specifically on the dash, centre console and doors, and both get special Luna Rossa-branded seats that do without the grey inserts of the Junior and Tonale’s.
Being the top-rung trim levels, the Edizione Luna Rossa cars get all the kit available on lesser models. The Junior and Tonale gain a Harman Kardon sound system and electronically-controlled suspension, while the Giulia gets an electric sunroof. This remains an option on the Stelvio.
Alfa Romeo says customers will be able to order the new Edizione Luna Rossa versions from 1 December with first deliveries expected early next year. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but expect a marginal increase over the current Sport Speciale and Veloce range-toppers.
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