Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mystery new Alfa Romeo is what every Alfa fan “has been waiting for”

“Distinctive design and advanced technology” is on the way in Alfa’s sporty “masterpiece” set to be unveiled in October at the Paris Motor Show

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Sep 2026
Alfa Romeo Paris Motor Show 2026

Alfa Romeo is preparing to reveal a new concept car that will embody the brand’s “vision for the future” at next month’s Paris Motor Show.

In a release to tease the unveil, Alfa Romeo said its new creation will be a car “every Alfisti has been waiting for, capturing the distinctive interpretation of the automobile embedded in the DNA of the Biscione: one that transcends the notion of a mere means of transport and embraces the purest of driving emotions”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond the bombast, the company refrained from giving us any concrete information on the concept. So it’s unclear what, exactly, is in store – a new SUV, perhaps, that will bridge the gap between the Tonale and Stelvio; a compact hatchback to recreate the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta; or maybe even a design that points us towards the all-electric successor to the Giulia saloon. 

The teaser image at least shows us the concept will be painted in familiar Alfa red, and the brand says it will add “sportiness” to make the concept a “masterpiece”. Read into that what you will. The concept is also claimed to be a driver’s car, with the release stating it is “created for those who still love to drive and seek authentic experiences behind the wheel”.

The Paris show runs from 12 to 18 October, with Alfa’s big unveiling expected on the first day. 

Looking to scratch that Alfa itch? The Auto Express Find A Car service has everything an ‘Alfisti’ needs, from the compact Mito to the 4C Spider and the Giulia Quadrifoglio. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

A Land Rover Defender pick-up? JLR teams up with Stellantis for new US model
Land Rover Defender OCTA Black - front cornering (dry)

A Land Rover Defender pick-up? JLR teams up with Stellantis for new US model

With some help from Stellantis, Land Rover is looking to answer a call being made by its biggest market
News
16 Sep 2026
Fastest accelerating cars 2026: fast 0-60mph cars
Fastest-accelerating cars 06/25

Fastest accelerating cars 2026: fast 0-60mph cars

The definitive list of the fastest-accelerating production cars in the world, ranked by their official 0-60mph times.
Best cars & vans
9 Sep 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Aug 2026
The return of the Alfa Romeo 147? Sporty new hatchback to get stunning design
New Alfa Romeo hatch exclusive image

The return of the Alfa Romeo 147? Sporty new hatchback to get stunning design

Alfa Romeo’s upcoming compact EV will introduce the brand’s next generation of technology while taking inspiration from the iconic 147
News
4 Aug 2026

Most Popular

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
New Kia PV7: nine seats and 350kW charging for PV5's big brother
Kia PV5 Passenger - front

New Kia PV7: nine seats and 350kW charging for PV5's big brother

Korean brand aims to continue its takeover of the commercial sector with massive new PV7
News
14 Sep 2026
New Volvo XC60 PHEV boasts a whopping 124 miles of EV range
Volvo XC60 facelift 2026 - Ellis Hyde

New Volvo XC60 PHEV boasts a whopping 124 miles of EV range

The Volvo XC90 also gets the new plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the large SUV capable of 99 miles of pure electric range
News
15 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content