Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo SUV to bridge the gap between the Tonale and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s major line-up revival will see a new model slotted in between the Tonale and Stelvio

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Jul 2026
Alfa Romeo C-SUV exclusive image Avarvarii

Avarvarii

One look at the current Alfa Romeo range might have you thinking it’s a company fighting for survival. Its two headline models, the Stelvio and Giulia, are on life support until legislation finally kills them off in the next couple of years or so. The Tonale and Junior SUVs, meanwhile, are charismatic but slightly off-the-pace. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

But there’s now a solid plan in place to return the Turin-based brand to its former glory – with a dramatic overhaul of the range. The reforms are pragmatic and realistic, but also realise the full power of the Alfa Romeo brand – one that’s over 115 years old – by tapping into the fervour of the Alfisti, the dedicated fan base whose passion for the brand knows no bounds.

First of the new models will be a C-segment SUV, which will sit between the recently updated Tonale and larger Stelvio. The model was announced at parent company Stellantis’ Investor Day in May, and this new teaser image gives us a glimpse of what’s in store, allowing us to create our exclusive image

Alfa Romeo SUV teaser - rear quarter

The as-yet-unnamed SUV will be based on the Stellantis STLA-M architecture, which also underpins models such as the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means that it’ll adopt a range of hybrid, PHEV and full BEV powertrains. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if any major technical updates will be applied to the car’s STLA-M architecture, but as it stands it should be comfortably capable of integrating BEV powertrain options with one or two motors, and battery sizes all the way up to 98kWh.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While it will share its architecture with other Stellantis models, we expect it will be longer and wider than most, so expect a length around 4.7 metres, leaving space for the existing 4.5-metre Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about getting too close to the Stelvio either, because a new generation of that car will be along soon after with larger dimensions. 

As you can see in our exclusive image, the new Alfa will feature a more traditional aesthetic than the smaller Junior, with strong C-pillars and no split-lines or contrasting colours. This is an obvious shift from the themes that Alfa design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos explored in models such as the Junior, which used the blocky, aggressive eighties for design inspiration. Instead, this new model will have a more sculpted and tailored look. 

Alfa Romeo C-Segment SUV

The teaser image revealed by Alfa reaffirms this, revealing narrow rear lights that sit within a body-coloured tailgate. This is a sharp contrast to the eccentric lights on a Junior; nor does it have the dramatic triangular LED light strip that we know was due to be coming on the now-delayed next-gen Stelvio. 

Sadly, this SUV won’t be revealed until late 2027, although we expect to see a more revealing concept as early as the Paris Motor Show in October.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
23 Jul 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026
Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership
Land Rover Discovery main image

Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership

Stellantis’ surprise joint venture with JLR will not extend to Europe due to ‘product overlap’, but further collaborations have not been ruled out
News
29 May 2026
Alfa Romeo Giulietta return is on the cards with petrol and electric power
New Alfa Romeo hatchback

Alfa Romeo Giulietta return is on the cards with petrol and electric power

‘Multi-energy’ STLA One platform will be used for Alfa’s family hatch
News
26 May 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue – Audi Q7 for under £550 a month
Audi Q7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue – Audi Q7 for under £550 a month

With big SUV set for imminent replacement, now’s a good time to secure Audi’s outgoing Q7 – our Deal of the Day for 24 July.
News
24 Jul 2026
New DS No8 Long Range 2026 review: lavish and likeable
DS No8 Hybrid - front

New DS No8 Long Range 2026 review: lavish and likeable

The new DS No8 Long Range is expensive, but there's a lot of things to like
Road tests
24 Jul 2026
New Ford Kuga flagship family crossover coming 2029
Ford Kuga - main image

New Ford Kuga flagship family crossover coming 2029

The new electric and hybrid powered family crossover will be built in Valencia, Spain
News
23 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content