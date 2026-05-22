We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if any major technical updates will be applied to the car’s STLA-M architecture, but as it stands it should be comfortably capable of integrating BEV powertrain options with one or two motors, and battery sizes all the way up to 98kWh.

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While it will share its architecture with other Stellantis models, we expect it will be longer and wider than most, so expect a length around 4.7 metres, leaving space for the existing 4.5-metre Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about getting too close to the Stelvio either, because a new generation of that car will be along soon after with larger dimensions.

As you can see in our exclusive image, the new Alfa will feature a more traditional aesthetic than the smaller Junior, with strong C-pillars and no split-lines or contrasting colours. This is an obvious shift from the themes that Alfa design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos explored in models such as the Junior, which used the blocky, aggressive eighties for design inspiration. Instead, this new model will have a more sculpted and tailored look.

The teaser image revealed by Alfa reaffirms this, revealing narrow rear lights that sit within a body-coloured tailgate. This is a sharp contrast to the eccentric lights on a Junior; nor does it have the dramatic triangular LED light strip that we know was due to be coming on the now-delayed next-gen Stelvio.

Sadly, this SUV won’t be revealed until late 2027, although we expect to see a more revealing concept as early as the Paris Motor Show in October.

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