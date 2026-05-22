New Alfa Romeo SUV to bridge the gap between the Tonale and Stelvio
Alfa Romeo’s major line-up revival will see a new model slotted in between the Tonale and Stelvio
One look at the current Alfa Romeo range might have you thinking it’s a company fighting for survival. Its two headline models, the Stelvio and Giulia, are on life support until legislation finally kills them off in the next couple of years or so. The Tonale and Junior SUVs, meanwhile, are charismatic but slightly off-the-pace.
But there’s now a solid plan in place to return the Turin-based brand to its former glory – with a dramatic overhaul of the range. The reforms are pragmatic and realistic, but also realise the full power of the Alfa Romeo brand – one that’s over 115 years old – by tapping into the fervour of the Alfisti, the dedicated fan base whose passion for the brand knows no bounds.
First of the new models will be a C-segment SUV, which will sit between the recently updated Tonale and larger Stelvio. The model was announced at parent company Stellantis’ Investor Day in May, and this new teaser image gives us a glimpse of what’s in store, allowing us to create our exclusive image.
The as-yet-unnamed SUV will be based on the Stellantis STLA-M architecture, which also underpins models such as the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means that it’ll adopt a range of hybrid, PHEV and full BEV powertrains.
We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if any major technical updates will be applied to the car’s STLA-M architecture, but as it stands it should be comfortably capable of integrating BEV powertrain options with one or two motors, and battery sizes all the way up to 98kWh.
While it will share its architecture with other Stellantis models, we expect it will be longer and wider than most, so expect a length around 4.7 metres, leaving space for the existing 4.5-metre Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about getting too close to the Stelvio either, because a new generation of that car will be along soon after with larger dimensions.
As you can see in our exclusive image, the new Alfa will feature a more traditional aesthetic than the smaller Junior, with strong C-pillars and no split-lines or contrasting colours. This is an obvious shift from the themes that Alfa design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos explored in models such as the Junior, which used the blocky, aggressive eighties for design inspiration. Instead, this new model will have a more sculpted and tailored look.
The teaser image revealed by Alfa reaffirms this, revealing narrow rear lights that sit within a body-coloured tailgate. This is a sharp contrast to the eccentric lights on a Junior; nor does it have the dramatic triangular LED light strip that we know was due to be coming on the now-delayed next-gen Stelvio.
Sadly, this SUV won’t be revealed until late 2027, although we expect to see a more revealing concept as early as the Paris Motor Show in October.
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