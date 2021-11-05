New Alfa Romeo Giulia to stick with petrol power alongside EV option

Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, Santo Ficili has announced that the next Giulia saloon will “be available with a hybrid gasoline version”. The car will sit on the Stellantis group’s new STLA Large architecture that’ll allow for a fully-electric option, too.

Alfa Romeo had been finalising its plan to become a fully-electric car company by 2027, and while it isn’t turning its back on EVs, this latest announcement follows a statement from ex-Alfa boss and now Stellantis Europe CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato who told Auto Express in 2024: “As we are blind in terms of changes in regulation, my only answer is that I have the means to adapt. We will assess where we are. If the current global ecosystem does not change, [Giulia] will be 100 per cent electric. If I see it is changing, or that I’m not matching what I want, it is not a problem to adjust with alternative powertrains.”

This move follows the recently-released Junior crossover, which comes with pure-electric and hybrid power. Both the Giulia and Stelvio will utilise Stellantis STLA Large architecture, which will also support other models within the wider Stellantis stable, from the Jeep Wagoneer S to a super-luxurious new Maserati SUV.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio will be produced in Italy with the SUV set for a reveal later this year ahead of a 2026 market launch. While he gave no specific dates, Ficili says the Giulia ‘will follow’ and we expect the executive car to join the line up sometime next year.

Big electric range for new Giulia

The Giulia EV’s underpinnings will offer a minimum of 800km (497 miles) of range, with battery sizes ranging from 85kWh to 118kWh, according to Stellantis investor information. This would give the electric Giulia one of the longest ranges of any EV on sale. It will apparently have class-leading rapid-charge capability, with up to 20 miles of range added per minute.