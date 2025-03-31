Alfa Romeo adds a golden touch to all models with the Intensa special editions

It’s not often you get special-edition models spanning a manufacturer’s entire range, but that’s what Alfa Romeo has done with its new Intensa series. The company says its special-edition line-up celebrates “the exclusivity of Alfa Romeo and its rich heritage”.

Intensa trim is on sale now and available on the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, as well as the more recent Junior Elettrica. Some equipment and details are shared across the line-up, and first customer deliveries are due in April.

All Intensa models get two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels (albeit in different designs, such as the Junior’s eye-catching 18-inch, three-hole take on the classic Alfa Romeo ‘teledial’), Alcantara or leather upholstery and dash material, depending on the model (with tan stitching), and embossed Intensa logos on the seats.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new range begins with the Junior Elettrica 156 Intensa for £38,905, around £3,300 more than the existing Speciale version (though less than the much more powerful Veloce). It gets a gloss black bodykit with light gold details, Alcantara trim on the centre tunnel, door cards and dash inserts, and either Tortona Black or Brera red exterior paintwork. The newly introduced Junior Ibrida hasn’t been missed out either – an Intensa version is due a little further down the line.