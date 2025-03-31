Alfa Romeo adds a golden touch to all models with the Intensa special editions
Black and gold theme, plus extra kit, available on the Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio
It’s not often you get special-edition models spanning a manufacturer’s entire range, but that’s what Alfa Romeo has done with its new Intensa series. The company says its special-edition line-up celebrates “the exclusivity of Alfa Romeo and its rich heritage”.
Intensa trim is on sale now and available on the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, as well as the more recent Junior Elettrica. Some equipment and details are shared across the line-up, and first customer deliveries are due in April.
All Intensa models get two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels (albeit in different designs, such as the Junior’s eye-catching 18-inch, three-hole take on the classic Alfa Romeo ‘teledial’), Alcantara or leather upholstery and dash material, depending on the model (with tan stitching), and embossed Intensa logos on the seats.
The new range begins with the Junior Elettrica 156 Intensa for £38,905, around £3,300 more than the existing Speciale version (though less than the much more powerful Veloce). It gets a gloss black bodykit with light gold details, Alcantara trim on the centre tunnel, door cards and dash inserts, and either Tortona Black or Brera red exterior paintwork. The newly introduced Junior Ibrida hasn’t been missed out either – an Intensa version is due a little further down the line.
Step up to £46,855 and you get the Tonale Intensa (£4,600 more than the Veloce) with the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain, or £53,985 for the 1.3-litre plug-in hybrid version (around £4,500 more than the Veloce).
The Tonale Intensa comes with 20-inch wheels, a light gold signature on the brake calipers, electronically adjustable suspension, Harman Kardon premium audio, and three colour choices: Alfa Black, Alfa Red, and Montreal Green.
The Giulia is also available in Intensa trim, for £51,725 with the brisk 2.0-litre turbo 280 petrol engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox – good for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds. The Stelvio Intensa with the same engine costs £59,800, and like the Junior and Tonale, both these new editions top the conventional range (but sit below the hot Quadrifoglio versions).
The Giulia rolls on 19-inch wheels, while the Stelvio gets 20-inch alloys, both with the Intensa light gold finish, as well as active suspension, an Italian flag motif on the mirror caps, leather dashboard and door panel trim, and a driver-assistance pack as standard. Vulcano Black and Alfa Red are the standard paint finishes, while Etna Red and Montreal Green are optional.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...
Find a car with the experts