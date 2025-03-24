No new Alfa Romeo sports cars, unless...

Anyone holding out hope that Alfa Romeo is going to launch a new two-seater sports car or a reborn Spider any day now will have to keep that flame burning for a bit longer.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Alfa’s marketing boss Cristiano Fiorio revealed the brand needs to prove it can sell mainstream models in significant numbers before being able to even consider making a successor to the lightweight 4C sports car that was axed in 2019.

This is because “huge investment” has gone into creating the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio that’s due to be unveiled later this year, and the next-generation Alfa Romeo Guilia that’s coming in 2026. Both will sit on a brand-new architecture and will be offered with the choice of hybrid or pure-electric power.

Fiorio explained to us: “Any person working in Alfa Romeo would tell you that at a certain point in time we would like to have another reachable performance car. But I always believe that before going into dreams, like when people said why don’t you go back into motorsport, we have to deliver.

“Alfa Romeo doesn't have the means of Audi or Mercedes or Porsche because of the volumes that we generate, and we have to do things step-by-step. So in the last three, four years we have been very diligent in putting in order again the accountability of the brand, in terms of results.