Petrol Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio given stay of execution until 2027

The much-discussed, next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and Giulia saloon have been delayed once again, giving the outgoing models a stay of execution that will see production “extended into 2027”.

It means that the now decade-old models will continue to be sold in relatively limited numbers, with a reduced selection of engine and trim choices. Speaking exclusively with Auto Express, Alfa Romeo’s UK managing director, Jules Tilstone confirmed that production of the standard cars was ongoing, with assembly of the hot Quadrifoglio cars due to commence in April.

“Giulia and Stelivo were going to run for much of this year, but now they’ve been extended into 2027,” Tilstone told us. “Quadrifoglio had stopped, but actually we’re reintroducing them from April”.

It’s understood that the 276bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol will be the only powertrain offered in the standard Giulia and Stelvio, in a choice of Sprint, Veloce and Intensa trims. The 513bhp twin-turbo V6 will continue unchanged in the Quadrifoglio cars, with a series of limited-run, special-edition models also in the pipeline. Both the Giulia and Stelvio are currently on Auto Express Buy a Car, with some versions available with more than £3,000 off.

Tilstone wouldn’t reveal much about the next-generation Alfa Giulia and Stelvio models, although it’s thought the bigger-selling SUV will arrive first. “There’s still information to be released, but we won’t see anything else this year,” he told us.

Initially thought to be going electric-only, Alfa’s parent company Stellantis has diluted its EV plans, boosting the whole group’s hybrid offering through 2025. The two new Alfa Romeos will therefore be brought to market with a multi-fuel approach, sitting on the forthcoming STLA-Large architecture. This will allow both models to grow in size, with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains.

We’ve already seen the new SUV cold-weather testing, wearing heavy camouflage on the snowy ground of Northern Sweden. It’s understood the car has also undergone extensive track work, including at the firm’s base at Balocco in Italy. Tilstone’s latest comments suggest that we’ll see and hear precious little about the new cars this year, before being drip-fed early information in 2027.

