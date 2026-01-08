Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Petrol Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio given stay of execution until 2027

All-new Giulia and Stelvio EVs have been delayed, meaning current cars live on – including hot Quadrifoglio versions

By:Richard Ingram
8 Jan 2026
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport

The much-discussed, next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and Giulia saloon have been delayed once again, giving the outgoing models a stay of execution that will see production “extended into 2027”.

It means that the now decade-old models will continue to be sold in relatively limited numbers, with a reduced selection of engine and trim choices. Speaking exclusively with Auto Express, Alfa Romeo’s UK managing director, Jules Tilstone confirmed that production of the standard cars was ongoing, with assembly of the hot Quadrifoglio cars due to commence in April.

“Giulia and Stelivo were going to run for much of this year, but now they’ve been extended into 2027,” Tilstone told us. “Quadrifoglio had stopped, but actually we’re reintroducing them from April”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s understood that the 276bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol will be the only powertrain offered in the standard Giulia and Stelvio, in a choice of Sprint, Veloce and Intensa trims. The 513bhp twin-turbo V6 will continue unchanged in the Quadrifoglio cars, with a series of limited-run, special-edition models also in the pipeline. Both the Giulia and Stelvio are currently on Auto Express Buy a Car, with some versions available with more than £3,000 off.

Tilstone wouldn’t reveal much about the next-generation Alfa Giulia and Stelvio models, although it’s thought the bigger-selling SUV will arrive first. “There’s still information to be released, but we won’t see anything else this year,” he told us.

Initially thought to be going electric-only, Alfa’s parent company Stellantis has diluted its EV plans, boosting the whole group’s hybrid offering through 2025. The two new Alfa Romeos will therefore be brought to market with a multi-fuel approach, sitting on the forthcoming STLA-Large architecture. This will allow both models to grow in size, with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains.

We’ve already seen the new SUV cold-weather testing, wearing heavy camouflage on the snowy ground of Northern Sweden. It’s understood the car has also undergone extensive track work, including at the firm’s base at Balocco in Italy. Tilstone’s latest comments suggest that we’ll see and hear precious little about the new cars this year, before being drip-fed early information in 2027.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Most underrated cars 2026
Most underrated cars - header image

Most underrated cars 2026

They may not be class leaders but we think these underrated cars deserve a higher profile
Best cars & vans
4 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione special edition available to only 2 UK buyers
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Colleziones - tracking

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione special edition available to only 2 UK buyers

New limited-edition ‘Collezione’ version of Alfa’s BMW M3 rival has been revealed, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one
News
1 Dec 2025
Best saloon cars to buy in 2026
Best saloon cars

Best saloon cars to buy in 2026

Saloon cars may be less popular than they used to be, but there are still plenty of fantastic models to choose from
Best cars & vans
24 Nov 2025

Most Popular

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars
Affordable cars - opinion

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars

Manufacturers like BYD, Jaecoo and Renault are building affordable cars people actually want to buy, and it’s backed up by sales data
Opinion
5 Jan 2026
Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually
Mercedes EQS - front tracking

New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually

The next iteration of the S-Class will give its affluent customers the choice of combustion or electric power
News
5 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content