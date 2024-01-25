This is the all-new Audi RS 5, the first of a new generation of RS models that rival hotrods from BMW M and Mercedes AMG. Just like BMW has done with its M5, the all-new Audi RS 5 has gained a plug-in hybrid powertrain in pursuit of better efficiency and more performance.

It will be available in both saloon and Avant variants from launch, and will arrive in the UK in the next couple of months. Pricing will start at £90,220 for the saloon and £92,120 for the Avant, just below the BMW M3 saloon and Touring models.

What powers the new Audi RS 5?

Core to this new era of Audi RS is the high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain. This features a heavily updated version of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine from the previous Audi RS 4 (and a few Porsches), with a plug-in hybrid module made up from an electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack.

This is a similar set-up to the one found in some hybrid-powered Porsche Panameras, but the power and torque figures are much higher, and sits within the A5’s more compact PPC platform. Peak combined power is quoted at 630bhp, with torque rated at 825Nm. Of these totals, the V6 engine produces 503bhp, with the e-motor capable of adding 174bhp and 460Nm to the driveline.

The engine has gone through some substantial changes in order to produce more power than its 444bhp predecessor, and still remain compliant with tough Euro 7 emissions regulations. The turbochargers are twin-scroll, plus there’s a new fuel injection system and water-to-air intercoolers.