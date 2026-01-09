New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is the most extreme Giulia ever
The ultra-limited-edition winged Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa super-saloon takes inspiration from Italy's America's Cup team
Last year the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio celebrated the 10th anniversary of its unveiling and along with the company extending Giulia production to 2027, it has also revealed the special-edition Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa.
Alfa Romeo calls this version the “most extreme Quadrifoglio ever”, which is some going considering the crazed GTAm variant we tested back in 2021. The Luna Rossa will be much more exclusive than the 500-run GTAm, however; Alfa says just 10 units will be made, and all have already found buyers.
Pricing hasn’t been announced, but given that the GTAm cost over £150,000 a few years ago, we expect an even higher figure for the new car. Used examples of the regular Quadrifoglio are far cheaper on the Auto Express Find A Car service, with prices of this Italian BMW M3 rival starting below £30k.
The new special edition’s name comes from Alfa Romeo’s recent partnership with Italian sailboat team Luna Rossa. Alfa claims the collaboration is more than a sponsorship, saying it represents the “meeting point of engineering skills, research into materials and shared vision”.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is also the work of the Bottegafuoriserie. This is a creative hub set up by parent firm Stellantis for Maserati and Alfa Romeo where custom cars are built in the ‘Bottega’ and then designed through the ‘Fuoriserie’ personalisation programme. Previous limited-edition cars to get this treatment were the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and the Maserati MCXtrema.
In the case of the Luna Rossa, Alfa Romeo has given it a bespoke carbon-fibre bodykit, which the firm says maximises stability with up to 140kg of downforce, without compromising the top speed of 186mph (though this is 5mph less than a non-winged Quadrifoglio). There are other carbon-fibre elements at the front with side spats directing air flow around the wheels, a new lower splitter, side skirts and extra vanes besides the diffuser.
The biggest physical change to the Giulia’s look is its massive rear spoiler. Alfa says it took inspiration from the Luna Rossa AC75 sailboat, which uses foils to create a flying effect above the water.
Then there's the Luna Rossa’s colour. Again inspired by the AC75, the car is hand-painted in an iridescent colour to create a metallic steel. On top of this there’s a two-tone livery with “Luna Rossa” branding down the side. In keeping with the theme, for the first time in its history, Alfa Romeo’s badge has a red background - seen on both exterior and interior badges. The 19-inch wheels receive a gradient of red to grey.
Inside, you’ll find Sparco bucket seats that are exclusive to the Luna Rossa and feature indents that pay tribute to the floatation devices of the AC75’s crew. Even the dashboard gets a new film layer – an original material taken from a sail – and there’s a one-of-10 note on the passenger side to signify the car’s rarity.
The Luna Rossa retains the Quadrifoglio’s 513bhp, 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine, and this can be heard through an Akrapovic exhaust system, which is optional on the regular car, but standard-fit on the special edition.
