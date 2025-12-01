One way for a manufacturer to guarantee exclusivity of a new car is to limit the number of examples it builds. Alfa Romeo is taking that to the extreme with this: the new Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione, of which just two will be offered to interested UK buyers.

Paying homage to the 1963 Giulia Ti Super – the first ever Alfa to wear the Quadrifoglio badge – a total of 63 models will be built. That number will be split across the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Colleziones, although we’re told no SUVs will come to the UK.

Featuring the QF’s familiar 513bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, both cars get an Akrapovič exhaust system for an “even more distinctive” sound, plus carbon-ceramic brakes with ‘burnished anodised calipers’. Alfa has also fitted an exposed carbon-fibre roof, a carbon-fibre front badge and carbon mirror caps, plus more of the material for the centre console and dashboard.

Each car is finished in ‘Rosso Collezione Giulia’ (Rosso Collezione Stelvio for the SUV) – a new interpretation of the so-called Rosso Villa D’Este paint used on the 33 Stradale supercar. Alfa calls it a “deep red, rich in ink, which can switch from red to black depending on the light”.

Inside, there’s a set of leather and Alcantara Sparco sports seats with contrasting red stitching, personalised with the individual number of each car – for example ‘1 di 63 Collezione’ – embroidered into the headrests.

Apparently, each one comes with Alfa Romeo Classiche’s ‘Instant Classic Certification’. Prices have yet to be announced, but given the level of exclusivity, it’s unlikely to cost less than £160,000 – roughly the same as the highly sought after GTAm from 2021.

But even the standard car’s not cheap – the Auto Express Buy A Car service currently lists a single lease deal, starting at £1,376 per month. If you want Quadrifoglio Collezione, Alfa suggests contacting your nearest retailer as a matter of priority.

