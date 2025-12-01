Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione special edition available to only 2 UK buyers

New limited-edition ‘Collezione’ version of Alfa’s BMW M3 rival has been revealed, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one

By:Richard Ingram
1 Dec 2025
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Colleziones - tracking12

One way for a manufacturer to guarantee exclusivity of a new car is to limit the number of examples it builds. Alfa Romeo is taking that to the extreme with this: the new Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione, of which just two will be offered to interested UK buyers.

Paying homage to the 1963 Giulia Ti Super – the first ever Alfa to wear the Quadrifoglio badge – a total of 63 models will be built. That number will be split across the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Colleziones, although we’re told no SUVs will come to the UK.

Featuring the QF’s familiar 513bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, both cars get an Akrapovič exhaust system for an “even more distinctive” sound, plus carbon-ceramic brakes with ‘burnished anodised calipers’. Alfa has also fitted an exposed carbon-fibre roof, a carbon-fibre front badge and carbon mirror caps, plus more of the material for the centre console and dashboard. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Each car is finished in ‘Rosso Collezione Giulia’ (Rosso Collezione Stelvio for the SUV) – a new interpretation of the so-called Rosso Villa D’Este paint used on the 33 Stradale supercar. Alfa calls it a “deep red, rich in ink, which can switch from red to black depending on the light”. 

Inside, there’s a set of leather and Alcantara Sparco sports seats with contrasting red stitching, personalised with the individual number of each car – for example ‘1 di 63 Collezione’ – embroidered into the headrests.

Apparently, each one comes with Alfa Romeo Classiche’s ‘Instant Classic Certification’. Prices have yet to be announced, but given the level of exclusivity, it’s unlikely to cost less than £160,000 – roughly the same as the highly sought after GTAm from 2021. 

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Colleziones - rear 3/412

But even the standard car’s not cheap – the Auto Express Buy A Car service currently lists a single lease deal, starting at £1,376 per month. If you want Quadrifoglio Collezione, Alfa suggests contacting your nearest retailer as a matter of priority.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The scariest cars we've ever driven
Scariest cars we&#039;ve ever driven - header image, 2025

The scariest cars we've ever driven

The Auto Express team have cast their minds back to the scariest cars they’ve had to endure
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026
Toyota Aygo X - front action

New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026

The first customer deliveries of Toyota’s new hybrid city car will begin in January
News
27 Nov 2025
New Skoda 100 concept unveiled: a retro, rear-wheel-drive electric saloon made to turn heads
Skoda 100 concept - front angled

New Skoda 100 concept unveiled: a retro, rear-wheel-drive electric saloon made to turn heads

The concept takes inspiration from the sixties with ‘realistic’ design language
News
27 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content