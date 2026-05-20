Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Stellantis to collaborate on a new model designed for the USA, answering a call from customers for a more specialised model with American priorities in mind.

JLR signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram and Dodge, back in May, but The Times is now reporting that these talks have advanced, suggesting this more specialised model could take the form of a large pick-up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The details of the agreement are still unknown, but the technical make-up of a new Land Rover pick-up could be taken in various directions. One option could be to build it from the current Land Rover Defender platform, which should be flexible enough to support a pick-up bodyshell despite its car-like unibody construction.

Despite being considered a big car in Europe, though, a modern Defender is a relatively small SUV by American standards. This could ultimately limit the appeal of any pick-up based on the same platform, despite being an authentically ‘Land Rover’ product under the skin.

Alternatively, it’s also possible Land Rover could effectively license the company’s name and some of its technology for a model built on US-optimised Stellantis underpinnings. This wouldn’t just mean a potential switch to a body-on-frame construction, as is the norm with American full-size pick-ups, but would also give Land Rover the opportunity to build a much bigger truck.