Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

JLR announces 4,000 job cuts as EV blitz begins

After a tough couple of years, JLR has announced thousands of job cuts – mainly at its head office

By:Tom Jervis
7 Sep 2026
Range Rover Electric - front action

The Government is set to meet with the bosses of Jaguar Land Rover this week as the British automotive giant has announced a voluntary redundancy programme as part of what’s confirmed to be around 4,000 job cuts.

In a statement, JLR’s chief executive, PB Balaji, said: “The automotive industry faces significant challenges, with technological change amidst intense competition and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

“As part of this transformation, we will reduce our global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. We recognise this will be difficult news for colleagues affected, and are committed to supporting everyone with care, fairness and respect.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s understood that the vast majority of the redundancies will be for ‘white collar’ positions at the firm’s head office in Whitley, Coventry. Aiming to save around £1.7billion in business costs over the next two years, JLR says it’s launched a voluntary redundancy scheme “offering salaried and management team members the opportunity to leave the business” until early October. 

Business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, told the BBC over the weekend that he plans to meet with JLR bosses to discuss means to “mitigate any job losses”, and although future Government investment in the brand is potentially on the table, he ruled out “bailing people out”. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“A company the size of JLR, which is a huge British success story, at various times in its business cycle, the number of, directly, people it employs will change,” Reynolds explained. “If this is about making sure over time that the workforce is right to make the business as competitive as possible, that's the conversation we need to have.”

It’s been an incredibly tough period for Jaguar Land Rover, which posted a £244million loss for the 2025/26 financial year, down from a £1.8billion post-tax profit the year prior. The firm has cited several reasons for this, including hefty tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump that made exporting to the firm’s biggest market significantly more expensive.

As well as the controversial relaunch of the Jaguar brand and rising operational costs, JLR has also had to contend with a huge cyber attack. This time last year, the firm was hit by a ransomware demand which saw the firm’s production lines grind to a halt for five weeks at a cost to the UK economy of £1.9billion.

JLR is far from the only automotive giant making job cuts in recent months and years. Earlier in September, Volkswagen announced that it would shed 100,000 positions globally by 2030 in a company-wide restructuring that could also see the phase-out of the SEAT brand. This time last year, Lotus announced that it would cut almost half of its 1,300-strong workforce in Hethel, Norfolk, while in 2024, Ford also announced it would axe 4,000 jobs – 800 in the UK – by 2027.

This could well be a case of it always being darkest before the dawn, however, because JLR has just begun its own electric car blitz, beginning with the new Range Rover Electric. This will be followed by the smaller Range Rover Sport Electric, swoopy Range Rover GT and, of course, the Jaguar Type 01 which will finally be fully unveiled later this year.

Get the latest car news in your inbox, for FREE! Sign up to the Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026
Used Jaguar XJS (1975 to 1996) buyers guide: elegant coupe has stood the test of time
Jaguar XJS - front 3/4

Used Jaguar XJS (1975 to 1996) buyers guide: elegant coupe has stood the test of time

Buy wisely to secure a cherished example and this upmarket British grand tourer makes a sensible classic purchase
Used car tests
16 Jun 2026
Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s
Best cars of the 1960s - header image

Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s

The swinging sixties brought a vast array of unforgettable cars that would establish the path of the industry for decades to come. We pick our top 35 …
Best cars & vans
16 Jun 2026
Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership
Land Rover Discovery main image

Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership

Stellantis’ surprise joint venture with JLR will not extend to Europe due to ‘product overlap’, but further collaborations have not been ruled out
News
29 May 2026

Most Popular

New top-spec Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition revealed
New Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition - front static

New top-spec Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition revealed

Czech brand’s Karoq range-topper has plenty of kit at a very reasonable price
News
4 Sep 2026
Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth

EV batteries are lasting longer than you might have thought, but charging habits and capacity can have an impact on a battery’s State of Health
News
4 Sep 2026
New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs
Toyota Yaris Cross facelift - front tracking

New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs

Toyota’s mini hybrid SUV will cost pennies to run, but the purchase price is thousands of pounds more than several rivals
Road tests
3 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content