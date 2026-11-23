Four years on from its return to endurance racing, Peugeot is calling it quits amid a wider plan for Stellantis Motorsport to “refocus” its efforts on customer racing and road-going performance cars. Along with the Peugeot 9X8’s withdrawal from the FIA World Endurance Championship effective immediately, Citroen and Opel will cease their Formula E activities when Season 13 concludes in summer 2027.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In a press release, Stellantis said: “By focusing its motorsport capabilities on areas with a direct connection to customers and product development, Stellantis can continue to translate racing expertise into performance, technology and distinctive driving experiences across its brands.”

The motorsport division employs several hundred people, although Stellantis says it “intends to retain and redeploy employees impacted,” whether that’s in customer racing, performance car development or anything else related to its €60 billion FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan.

That plan revolves around 50 “product introductions and updates” in Europe, 25 of which will be all-new. We had a preview of some of these via the concept cars Stellantis revealed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, including the Citroen 2CV and Peugeot E-T16. The latter project, should it lead to something production-car shaped, could benefit from Stellantis’ motorsport pivot.

No solid information is given on what the changes could mean for road cars, though. At the very least, the Veloce, GTi, HF and GSE sub-brands of Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Lancia and Vauxhall-Opel are mentioned.

Peugeot is the second manufacturer to call it quits in the top World Endurance Championship class this year, following fellow French brand Alpine. Porsche, meanwhile, left in 2025. At a time of financial pressures for Stellantis, it’s unsurprising to see Peugeot’s WEC programme cut – it’s thought to cost around €30 million to run and is yet to yield a single victory after 29 races and four and a half years in competition.

Development on improvements for next year’s cars had already begun, and the driver line-up for 2027 was only finalised a few weeks ago.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...



• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp