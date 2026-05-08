The expected partnership between Vauxhall-Opel and Leapmotor is now official. A ‘cooperation agreement’ between the two has been signed, relating to a new C-segment SUV that’ll go on sale in 2028.

This all-new model offers a fresh design matched to cutting-edge technology developed from the Leapmotor joint venture within Stellantis. But it won’t replace an existing model, and instead will sell alongside the Grandland, Frontera and Mokka in the Brit brand’s SUV line-up.

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This is not just a rebadged Leapmotor, either; instead it’s the first in a new generation of high-speed, high-tech collaborations between the brand and Stellantis to create new models that combine the expertise of both.

It’ll do this by taking advantage of low cost bases, electronic architectures and battery electric powertrains from Leapmotor, in tandem with the high-fidelity engineering, design and driving dynamics typical of legacy brands from Europe. The new car will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, where the Corsa is currently made.

Vauxhall-Opel CEO Florian Huettl said of the news: “This agreement marks an important milestone in Vauxhall and Opel’s growth and electrification strategies. Innovation requires the courage to take new paths. By bringing together the engineering capabilities of Vauxhall-Opel and Leapmotor, we’re building a bridge between two strong technology ecosystems and combining the best of both worlds. This forward-looking approach to co-development brings together speed, technological strength, and engineering expertise to create a highly attractive new Vauxhall C-SUV for our customers.”