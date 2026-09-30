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New Vauxhall logo: Griffin remains, but the V is gone

Vauxhall's updated Griffin logo is set to arrive on the STX Concept

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Sep 2026
Vauxhall Griffin logo 25

Vauxhall has a new badge and it’s coming to the Paris Motor Show in October on the STX Concept

The Griffin emblem's new design shows off a more “streamlined and contemporary look set to complement the next evolution of Vauxhall’s Bold and Pure design language”, according to the brand. The first production car to wear the new logo will arrive in 2027.

The illuminated logo we see here showcases some significant changes to the Griffin logo, which has featured on Vauxhalls since the company started making cars in 1903. For the first time ever, the flag has been removed and while the mythical Griffin creature looking towards the right is still present, the design is simpler. 

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The company says the new logo “complements the distinctive Vauxhall Vizor grille, a key feature of the brand’s design since its introduction in 2021 and which is now seen across its entire line-up.”

It’s also designed to work with the illuminated Vizor grille, a feature inspired by the 2023 Vauxhall Experimental Concept and first seen in mass production on the Grandland in 2024. We’ll see the illumination of the logo on future models too.

This isn’t the first time Vauxhall has changed its logo. The Griffin emblem has had 12 main redesigns in its history, the most recent of which came at the beginning of this decade. 

We’ll see the new Vauxhall badge for ourselves at the Paris Motor Show on October 12 on Vauxhall’s new aero-efficient electric estate car, the STX Concept. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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