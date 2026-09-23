Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall STX concept: futuristic estate car to preview next Astra

Paris Motor Show concept should offer us another glimpse into Vauxhall’s fresh design direction

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Sep 2026
Vauxhall STX concept teaser 15

We’ve just received our first glimpses of the next-generation Astra and Vauxhall’s “vision for the future of the estate car” in the shape of the new STX concept. 

Standing for ‘Sports Tourer eXperimental’, the STX is set to be unveiled at the fast-approaching Paris Motor Show in October, but Vauxhall has just sent us some teaser images of the concept, previewing a wild new design.

We can clearly see a new style of Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end on the STX. The logo has been revised too; it retains Vauxhall’s Griffin, but does away with the flag and looks sharper and more modern. It’s also illuminated. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The rest of the teaser images showcase the STX’s angular bodywork, combined with huge rear wheel haunches and interesting details such as digital wing mirrors and aero-disc wheels that mimic a three-spoke design. At the lower edge of the windscreen we can also see the word ‘Techhub’, which might denote some sort of central computer controlling the STX’s functionality, like BMW’s ‘Heart of Joy’ computer on its Neue Klasse models. 

Opel/Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl has already hinted to Auto Express that the new ninth-generation Astra might not be a traditional hatchback, and could instead be exclusively an estate car, hence why we’re expecting this show car will preview the big rethink for the faithful family car

Vauxhall STX concept teaser 25

Posting on Linkedin, Huettl said: “In Paris, we will unveil the Opel STX Concept, our vision for the future of the wagon silhouette. The name includes the Sports Tourer reference for a good reason: Opel pioneered this segment in Europe as early as the 1950s. With the STX Concept, we reaffirm our commitment to a bodystyle that continues to combine versatility, innovation and everyday practicality in a unique Opel way.”

At the same time, the STX concept will show us the next evolution of Vauxhall’s “bold and pure” design language, and Huettl confirmed certain elements that will appear on future production models. 

The STX will point towards a future Astra that will be based on the new STLA One architecture that also underpins the next Corsa, and should be offered with a broad variety of powertrains, not just electric. “It will certainly be BEV,” Huettl told Auto Express earlier this year. “But then STLA One isn’t limited to BEV only in its capabilities, so we’re currently looking at the right calibration of the powertrain offer.” Interior space and long-distance cruising capability are set to be key attributes for the next Astra.

While we await the arrival of the all-new Vauxhall Astra, right now you can save more than £10,000 on the current model with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with offers available on the Sports Tourer estate and pure-electric versions.  

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Vauxhall logo: Griffin remains, but the V is gone
Vauxhall Griffin logo 2

New Vauxhall logo: Griffin remains, but the V is gone

Vauxhall's updated Griffin logo is set to arrive on the STX Concept
News
30 Sep 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Aug 2026
Vauxhall to expand GSE range and tune future hot models for UK roads
Vauxhall GSE

Vauxhall to expand GSE range and tune future hot models for UK roads

Grand Sport Electric sub-brand will remain electric only, but expansion plans are afoot
News
16 Jul 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026

Most Popular

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new ELO-inspired MPV could spawn family of family-friendly models
News
28 Sep 2026
Volvo plots new Range Rover rival, and it'll dwarf the XC90
Volvo XC90 - front cornering

Volvo plots new Range Rover rival, and it'll dwarf the XC90

Volvo’s design boss is eager to bring a new ‘F-segment’ SUV to market, and it could arrive before the end of the decade
News
28 Sep 2026
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content