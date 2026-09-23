We’ve just received our first glimpses of the next-generation Astra and Vauxhall’s “vision for the future of the estate car” in the shape of the new STX concept.

Standing for ‘Sports Tourer eXperimental’, the STX is set to be unveiled at the fast-approaching Paris Motor Show in October, but Vauxhall has just sent us some teaser images of the concept, previewing a wild new design.

We can clearly see a new style of Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end on the STX. The logo has been revised too; it retains Vauxhall’s Griffin, but does away with the flag and looks sharper and more modern. It’s also illuminated.

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The rest of the teaser images showcase the STX’s angular bodywork, combined with huge rear wheel haunches and interesting details such as digital wing mirrors and aero-disc wheels that mimic a three-spoke design. At the lower edge of the windscreen we can also see the word ‘Techhub’, which might denote some sort of central computer controlling the STX’s functionality, like BMW’s ‘Heart of Joy’ computer on its Neue Klasse models.

Opel/Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl has already hinted to Auto Express that the new ninth-generation Astra might not be a traditional hatchback, and could instead be exclusively an estate car, hence why we’re expecting this show car will preview the big rethink for the faithful family car.

Posting on Linkedin, Huettl said: “In Paris, we will unveil the Opel STX Concept, our vision for the future of the wagon silhouette. The name includes the Sports Tourer reference for a good reason: Opel pioneered this segment in Europe as early as the 1950s. With the STX Concept, we reaffirm our commitment to a bodystyle that continues to combine versatility, innovation and everyday practicality in a unique Opel way.”

At the same time, the STX concept will show us the next evolution of Vauxhall’s “bold and pure” design language, and Huettl confirmed certain elements that will appear on future production models.

The STX will point towards a future Astra that will be based on the new STLA One architecture that also underpins the next Corsa, and should be offered with a broad variety of powertrains, not just electric. “It will certainly be BEV,” Huettl told Auto Express earlier this year. “But then STLA One isn’t limited to BEV only in its capabilities, so we’re currently looking at the right calibration of the powertrain offer.” Interior space and long-distance cruising capability are set to be key attributes for the next Astra.

While we await the arrival of the all-new Vauxhall Astra, right now you can save more than £10,000 on the current model with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with offers available on the Sports Tourer estate and pure-electric versions.

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