Among the bright lights and near countless concept cars of this year’s Paris Motor Show, it might seem easy to overlook one previewing a new Vauxhall Astra. But the Vauxhall STX Concept could be the silent assassin of this year’s French spectacular, previewing a striking new design language that should thrust the British brand firmly into the limelight.

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The STX Concept, or Sports Tourer eXperimental, is a direct preview of the next Astra estate. Yet look beyond the concept’s specific form, and it also reveals Vauxhall’s evolving design language, which will be applied to all its future models.

There are many highlights, but key to all future Vauxhalls will be the next-generation ‘Vizor’ that dominates the ‘face’. In place of the black mask that until now has integrated the headlights and grille into one graphic, this new interpretation uses lighting to form its shape. In fact, there won’t be any glossy black plastic used at all; instead it’ll be body-coloured and demarcated by gradient lighting.

The new Vizor also houses a larger take on Vauxhall’s new badge, which has been designed to be more visible from a distance. Together with the vertical lighting elements, this delivers a more distinctive look than we’ve become accustomed to.