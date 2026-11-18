The wild popularity of the Jaecoo 7 is about to be bolstered by a new Luxury+ flagship for the range.

Already the UK’s second-best-selling car in 2026, the 7’s appeal will probably be broadened further with this new grade, which swaps the 18.4kWh battery of other 7 SHS-P (plug-in hybrid) models for a 26.6kWh unit. This adds 23 miles of electric-only range, for an official total of up to 79 miles.

Also new is the option of all-wheel drive, which increases the power output to 349bhp and the torque to 490Nm, giving a hot hatch-like 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds. The AWD version does lose a bit of EV range, but it still manages up to 70 miles. There's 65kW DC rapid charging available on both models, with a 30-80 per cent charge taking 15 minutes in optimal conditions.

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The front-wheel drive Jaecoo 7 will still be quick enough for most, with 201bhp and 365Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds. Prices start from £37,000 for FWD and £38,500 for the AWD, with the first deliveries starting in January 2027.

Whichever specification you choose on your Luxury+ model, there’ll be more equipment than in other Jaecoo 7s. The list includes 19-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and perhaps unexpectedly, redesigned rear door handles intended to “bring a more tactile, premium feel”. There’s also now a set of dedicated buttons for adjusting the door mirrors, something we’re really hoping makes its way onto the rest of the range.

One element that we know will definitely be enjoyed across the Jaecoo 7 range is a “less intrusive driver assistance suite,” which Jaecoo says can be tailored to the driver’s preferences “with a single tap”. The brand adds that there will be “fewer unnecessary alerts and interventions”. That’s good news, because the Jaecoo 7 with the existing systems struggled when we assessed it in our ADAS megatest. Existing Jaecoo 7 owners can expect the rejigged systems to be rolled out free of charge in early 2027.

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