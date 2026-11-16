All-new Porsche Macan-size SUV to get its own name and petrol power, maybe a V8
We reveal how Porsche is developing a new mid-size ICE SUV to sit alongside the electric Macan in the brand’s future line-up
Porsche is working on a new mid-size petrol-powered SUV to fill the void left by its decision to replace the previous Macan with a purely electric model. Previewed in our exclusive images, the new SUV will be fast-tracked on a 36-month development programme that will put it on the road by 2028.
When it does arrive, it’ll come with an urgent mandate to help mitigate Porsche’s financial meltdown, in large part caused by the slow take-up of its electric cars, brutal US tariffs and a dramatic drop in sales in China.
Porsche’s chairman and CEO Michael Leiters has acknowledged the importance of the new model, saying: “Combustion engines and plug-in hybrids remain an important part of our future product strategy; they continue to play a highly relevant role for many Porsche customers.”
However, the new SUV won’t be called Macan – that badge will remain only on the battery-powered model still on sale. Instead, Porsche will create a new name to help distinguish the new car from its electric sibling in markets that will offer both. This also suggests that it could extend its reach further than the previous ICE Macan, with new powertrain options and more high-performance variants.
As with the first Macan, Porsche will look to Audi for its technical starting point by sharing the PPC architecture used by the Q5, A5 and A6. This will define some of the new Porsche SUV’s fundamental layout, such as a longitudinally mounted engine, but much of the suspension and chassis hardware will be developed by the company in-house.
Michael Steiner, board member for research and development, recently told Auto Express: “We’ll take care to share parts, but with a clear difference. It’s not merely a derivative of the BEV Macan. We will share systems, modules, technologies. There are lots of things that should be common. We will share parts where you don’t see them. Within the group, but also within Porsche.”
This shared platform will define the car’s general proportions as well, but Porsche will give its SUV a wider stance than the Q5, exaggerated by a lower roofline and wide arches. The PPC architecture can support various suspension types, including traditional steel coil spring and adaptive air set-ups. However, this car’s position in the range should see advanced systems such as Porsche’s Active Ride remain off the table.
To remain Euro 7 compliant, we expect every model to be hybridised to some extent, offering either a 48V mild-hybrid system or a more substantial plug-in hybrid set-up. Porsche never offered a plug-in hybrid variant of the ICE Macan, but with hybrids representing a large portion of the company’s global sales, it’ll be essential for this new model.
That means it could employ the same set-up already found in various Audi models. This combines a single electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack, linked to a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. In the Q5 e-Hybrid, Audi claims an electric range of around 65 miles and a combined power figure of 292bhp. Given that performance is so high on the agenda for Porsche, we expect both the EV range and power figures to be even greater in its new SUV.
Audi has already done much of the hard work on a high-performance plug-in hybrid variant, too, with the RS Q5 nearing series production. This features a far more powerful twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine with a potent electric motor and a similarly sized battery pack to lesser models. In the Audi, these create a peak combined power output of 630bhp.
Porsche has already been spotted testing early mules of its new SUV with Q5 bodywork, but their true identity is easily identifiable. Key changes include headlights that are pushed forward and familiar Porsche positioning for the air intakes to feed the air-hungry powertrains. However, one particularly odd-looking prototype has revealed something even more intriguing.
In place of the snarling V6 engine noise we might expect from a new Macan-sized model, this mule had the unmistakable baritone rumble of a V8. Even more interestingly, there’s only one fuel filler cap on the car, suggesting that this could be a near pure-combustion V8 flagship with, at most, a 48V mild-hybrid system.
This would be the first time that Porsche has offered a Macan-sized model with more than six cylinders. It’s possible, then, that it could be an ultra-high-performance V8 model –probably with a Turbo badge – that would take the SUV to a new level, in terms of both ability and price.
Looking at the Porsche portfolio, the only potential engine option is the brand’s 4.0-litre hot-V unit, which is already available in the Cayenne and Panamera. While the engine is Euro 7 compliant, we suspect that this variant would be tough to legislate in the UK or Europe, and therefore it could end up being a dedicated model for the USA, China and the Middle East. Peak power could extend over and above 600bhp in theory, but Porsche will be wary of getting too close to its Cayenne flagship.
The finished road cars will also feature the next stage in Porsche’s styling evolution. Under the stewardship of new design chief Tobias Sühlmann, we expect to see a notable change compared with the current range, although it will still be recognisably Porsche. Sühlmann has already given us a sense of the design intricacies of his new models, telling us: “We are Porsche. We cannot run after every trend, only to try to be part of the trend. We are impartial. We are long lasting.”
However, the complexities of offering two similar models with different powertrain options presents a quandary many other brands have had to navigate. This is whether to align the two models visually, or offer different propositions.
Sühlmann continued: “First of all, it should look like a Porsche. That for me is the overall target. There [are] also technical needs in an EV car when it comes down to the front of a car, and there are technical needs on a combustion charge when you look to the front. I [want] to see first a Porsche, rather than ‘oh this is EV and this is combustion’.”
Much of the new SUV’s design language will be previewed by the Mission S Concept unveiled in October in New York. As our exclusive images show, this will introduce a new design language that leverages functionality and performance above all else. Sühlmann told us: “What I’m pushing at the moment is to really sit down with the engineers to say ‘I want to understand why this feature is there, why do we need this? If we don’t, take it out’.”
Design signatures taken from the Mission S, such as the pointed headlights and heavily sculpted flanks, will identify this as a Porsche. But the aggressive openings and oblong exhaust pipes will leave bystanders in no doubt about this car’s combustion powertrain.
At the rear, Porsche might have started the lightbar trend, but it is now moving away from this visual feature in favour of two small horizontal lighting elements. The roofline will be coupé-like to a point, but still upright enough to fit adults comfortably in the second row.
However, no matter what packaging tricks Porsche pulls out, the car is unlikely to be as spacious or as flexible as its all-electric models. This will be because of the wide transmission tunnel that will limit space in the middle rear seat.
Although the powertrain ideology is traditional, the cabin technology will be bang up to date, because this upcoming car will share the majority of its interior electronic architecture with the brand’s BEV models. You can expect a combination of hi-tech curved digital displays and physical controls, plus plenty of high-end finishes and features.
Although Porsche is working to reduce complexity and the number of variants on its models, it will offer a wide range of options to encourage buyers to personalise their cars. Different wheels, high-end interior finishes and the Paint-to-Sample programme will all be available.
How new SUV will fit into growing line-up
Porsche confirmed to investors at its recent capital markets day that it is to pursue a mixed-powertrain strategy, targeting a ratio of 2:1 for ICE models vs BEVs. The new mid-size SUV will join the existing Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé, as well as the forthcoming flagship SUV codenamed K1 due in 2029, as the brand’s ICE options. On the electric side are the existing Macan and Cayenne EVs.
Porsche also specified a plan for its sports cars. Despite the 718 previously being on thin ice, CEO Michael Leiters confirmed the electric car will reach production in 2027, first as an open-top Boxster and later as a coupé. Above this will sit the 911, which will gain more derivatives and variants. Topping the range will be a mid-engined supercar, previewed by the Mission S Concept, due later in the 2030s.
What’s less clear, however, is Porsche’s saloon strategy. Plans to produce a next-generation Taycan and an electric Panamera appear to have been frozen, and with the brand scrapping its SSP Sport development programme, there’s no longer an in-house architecture for the cars to utilise.
Instead, if either is given the green light, it would need to run on the Volkswagen Group’s SSP platform that won’t be in mass production until at least 2029. But the plan would be to bring them to market as quickly as possible, with board member for research and development Michael Steiner explaining: “[While] the new Macan development will be slightly shorter than 36 months… we’re aiming to get our development times even shorter, to 30 months.”
The combustion-powered Panamera will be given another minor update in the short term, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see another update for the Taycan as well.
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