Porsche is working on a new mid-size petrol-powered SUV to fill the void left by its decision to replace the previous Macan with a purely electric model. Previewed in our exclusive images, the new SUV will be fast-tracked on a 36-month development programme that will put it on the road by 2028.

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When it does arrive, it’ll come with an urgent mandate to help mitigate Porsche’s financial meltdown, in large part caused by the slow take-up of its electric cars, brutal US tariffs and a dramatic drop in sales in China.

Porsche’s chairman and CEO Michael Leiters has acknowledged the importance of the new model, saying: “Combustion engines and plug-in hybrids remain an important part of our future product strategy; they continue to play a highly relevant role for many Porsche customers.”

However, the new SUV won’t be called Macan – that badge will remain only on the battery-powered model still on sale. Instead, Porsche will create a new name to help distinguish the new car from its electric sibling in markets that will offer both. This also suggests that it could extend its reach further than the previous ICE Macan, with new powertrain options and more high-performance variants.

As with the first Macan, Porsche will look to Audi for its technical starting point by sharing the PPC architecture used by the Q5, A5 and A6. This will define some of the new Porsche SUV’s fundamental layout, such as a longitudinally mounted engine, but much of the suspension and chassis hardware will be developed by the company in-house.