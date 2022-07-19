Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Porsche K1 luxury SUV: Cayenne's big brother to get ICE and hybrid power

The Porsche SUV flagship will swap out EV powertrains initially as the brand diversifies its future line-up

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Sep 2025
Porsche K1 SUV teaser

The largest Porsche model in history has just been given a big overhaul – two years before it was meant to go on sale. The full-sized K1 SUV was due to join the range above the long-standing Cayenne with a fully electric powertrain on a Porsche-developed SSP Sport platform, but plans have changed.

As reported in the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, Porsche will now instead fit the K1 with full combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains when it first goes on sale. An all-electric option will follow somewhere down the line if demand is strong enough to justify it. 

This represents a fundamental shift in the model’s engineering, and coincides with Porsche’s plan to halt development of its new EV platform in favour of this more flexible path.

What does this mean for the K1 SUV?

The K1 will retain its place at the top of Porsche’s SUV range, positioned above the Cayenne, which will be available in two forms: the upcoming EV and the current ICE version with pure petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. 

However, with such a fundamental change to the K1’s technical make-up, the initial 2027 launch date is now looking unlikely. 

The decision to change course is due to the lower than expected take-up of electric models across the globe, compounded by the flat demand for Porsche’s EVs in China and US tariffs impacting profitability right across the country. This explains the decision to extend the option of ICE powertrains into the foreseeable future. 

Porsche CEO and Chairman Oliver Blume had previously confirmed that the K1 will be manufactured in Germany, saying, “We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our portfolio, which will roll off the production line in Leipzig.” This differs from the current Cayenne and Macan ICE models, which are manufactured in VW’s Bratislava plant. 

Previously, the K1 has been teased with little more than a silhouette drawing, revealing a sloping roofline with a double-bubble central section. Beneath the cloak it appears the headlights have switched from Porsche’s traditionally round design to a squared-off cluster. However, the car’s overall design is now likely to change in order to support the extra cooling required by an internal-combustion engine. 

These engine choices will almost certainly include the VW Group’s latest V8 with hybrid assistance, plus a range of high-end plug-in hybrids. We also expect the K1 to offer seven seats to differentiate it from the smaller Cayenne EV. 

Exclusive image: how an electric K1 could have looked

Porsche electric SUV - watermarked

Our exclusive image shows how Porsche might have scaled up the profile of the current Cayenne while adopting clear EV styling cues for an electric K1 model. However, this design approach is now destined to change in order to support a combustion powertrain. 

It’s not known, whether this will include a fundamental change to the car’s proportions, or whether an ICE powertrain will fit under the existing body-in-white. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

