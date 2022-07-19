New Porsche K1 luxury SUV: Cayenne's big brother to get ICE and hybrid power

The largest Porsche model in history has just been given a big overhaul – two years before it was meant to go on sale. The full-sized K1 SUV was due to join the range above the long-standing Cayenne with a fully electric powertrain on a Porsche-developed SSP Sport platform, but plans have changed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As reported in the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, Porsche will now instead fit the K1 with full combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains when it first goes on sale. An all-electric option will follow somewhere down the line if demand is strong enough to justify it.

This represents a fundamental shift in the model’s engineering, and coincides with Porsche’s plan to halt development of its new EV platform in favour of this more flexible path.

You can currently buy a three-year old Porsche Cayenne from around £60,000 on the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

What does this mean for the K1 SUV?

The K1 will retain its place at the top of Porsche’s SUV range, positioned above the Cayenne, which will be available in two forms: the upcoming EV and the current ICE version with pure petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

However, with such a fundamental change to the K1’s technical make-up, the initial 2027 launch date is now looking unlikely.