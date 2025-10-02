Naturally it’s mid-mounted, and aircooled like the original too – the original, incidentally, being half the capacity and making more like 240 horsepower. For the rest of the car, Aerfal is pitching it as an interpretation of what Porsche’s mid-60s engineers might have achieved with today’s technology and tools.

The styling is certainly convincing, though it’s likely that the end product will be a little larger than the original – the 914 it’s based on has a longer wheelbase than the 904, so everything will need to be that little bit bigger in order to keep the 904’s proportions (though that should also make fitting that flat-eight engine a little easier).

The wheels are notably larger (the renders show it wearing Michelin Cup 2 tyres), no doubt to shroud brakes capable of hauling the car down from 400-horsepower speeds, the front and rear lights are thoroughly modern, and the cabin should be a little more accommodating of modern frames than the tiny 1960s racer.

The renderings show some typical restomod touches inside, from a comprehensive retrim to plenty of exposed titanium, a pair of racy bucket seats, and a gearlever positioned on a turret with an Elise-style exposed linkage below. Pleasingly, you apparently still get manual window winders, and there’s not a touchscreen in sight.

And while the real car might be some way off, there are at least some big names contributing to the project: Aerfal has turned to the vastly experienced Porsche specialists Tuthill for tuning the suspension – as well as building its own cars, Tuthill has worked with Singer and Meyers Manx too, among others.

Price, release date, full specifications? All unknown, though cars like this don’t tend to come cheap: the Kimera EVO37 tribute to the Lancia 037, perhaps conceptually closest to this 904 revival, is in the half-million Euros range, and you’ll pay similar money and more for some traditional restomods from the world’s best. It would certainly be fun to see the Æ94 among them.

