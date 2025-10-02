Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche’s 904 mid-60s GT racer reborn as Aerfal Automotive Æ94

The Dutch firm plans to bring back the mid-engined 904 in 400bhp flat-eight form

By:Antony Ingram
2 Oct 2025
Aerfal Automotive Æ94 - front 3/4 static

Thought every possible combination of Porsche-based restomod, remaster, and tribute had already been done? Well, it seems there are still more combinations out there, as one Dutch company has created a tribute to the Porsche 904 of the 1960s.

The original 904 Carrera GTS was a fibreglass-bodied sports car designed as a follow-up to the open-topped 718, to compete in group 3 GT racing in the mid 1960s. It was mid-engined and initially used flat-four power, though Porsche later fitted the 911’s flat six, and a handful even got an F1-derived flat eight.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s the latter cars that Dutch firm Aerfal Automotive is paying homage to with the Æ94. Using the mid-engined 914 as a basis, the Æ94 closely echoes the styling of the original, but the most interesting aspect is probably that Aerfal plans to bring back that rare flat-eight engine variant for its own reimagining.

Aerfal Automotive Æ94 - rear 3/4 static9

The company hasn’t released many details – all the images you see are renderings, so the project is likely in its very early stages – but Aerfal is promising a 4-litre flat eight making around 400 horsepower, a combination that it says is “not about chasing numbers, but about creating an engine that breathes character, a soundtrack and sensation that connects the driver directly to Porsche’s primal racing heritage”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally it’s mid-mounted, and aircooled like the original too – the original, incidentally, being half the capacity and making more like 240 horsepower. For the rest of the car, Aerfal is pitching it as an interpretation of what Porsche’s mid-60s engineers might have achieved with today’s technology and tools.

The styling is certainly convincing, though it’s likely that the end product will be a little larger than the original – the 914 it’s based on has a longer wheelbase than the 904, so everything will need to be that little bit bigger in order to keep the 904’s proportions (though that should also make fitting that flat-eight engine a little easier).

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wheels are notably larger (the renders show it wearing Michelin Cup 2 tyres), no doubt to shroud brakes capable of hauling the car down from 400-horsepower speeds, the front and rear lights are thoroughly modern, and the cabin should be a little more accommodating of modern frames than the tiny 1960s racer.

Aerfal Automotive Æ94 - dashboard9

The renderings show some typical restomod touches inside, from a comprehensive retrim to plenty of exposed titanium, a pair of racy bucket seats, and a gearlever positioned on a turret with an Elise-style exposed linkage below. Pleasingly, you apparently still get manual window winders, and there’s not a touchscreen in sight.

And while the real car might be some way off, there are at least some big names contributing to the project: Aerfal has turned to the vastly experienced Porsche specialists Tuthill for tuning the suspension – as well as building its own cars, Tuthill has worked with Singer and Meyers Manx too, among others.

Price, release date, full specifications? All unknown, though cars like this don’t tend to come cheap: the Kimera EVO37 tribute to the Lancia 037, perhaps conceptually closest to this 904 revival, is in the half-million Euros range, and you’ll pay similar money and more for some traditional restomods from the world’s best. It would certainly be fun to see the Æ94 among them.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025
New Porsche 718 to swap electric power for petrol in top-tier models
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS - front cornering

New Porsche 718 to swap electric power for petrol in top-tier models

GT4 and RS models will have flat-six engines, but the engineering modifications required will be extensive
News
22 Sep 2025
New Porsche K1 luxury SUV: Cayenne's big brother to get ICE and hybrid power
Porsche K1 SUV teaser

New Porsche K1 luxury SUV: Cayenne's big brother to get ICE and hybrid power

The Porsche SUV flagship will swap out EV powertrains initially as the brand diversifies its future line-up
News
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap
Opinion
28 Sep 2025
Audi Q3 review
Audi Q3 - front

Audi Q3 review

The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the PHEV is particularly compelling
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content