Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche PCM tech upgrades boost 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera infotainment

The latest version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is being rolled out across several models, bringing with it numerous enhancements

By:Matt Robinson
3 Nov 2026
Porsche 911 infotainment

If you’re buying a new Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera or Cayenne, your infotainment system is about to get a bit nicer. The German company has announced a new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system to be “gradually introduced” across the models, and it’s a lot faster than before.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It uses something called ‘system-on-chip architecture’, which involves having everything on one chip rather than a separate CPU, memory, and so on, and Porsche says it provides five times the computing power. This means the system will boot up quicker, have shorter load times between functions, and be better at multitasking. It should get better over time, too, thanks to over-the-air updates. 

Inevitably, there’s an AI element (only last week, Mazda was talking about the inclusion of Google Gemini in its new CX-5, for example), in the form of Voice Pilot. It’s said to be able to “process natural language, multi-step requests and follow-up questions”. You can use it to control things such as the navigation, media and various apps. 

Navigation gets a boost due to the new 3D map display, and on fully electric models, Porsche Charging Planner will work out optimal charging stops and factor in battery preconditioning.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With the new arrangement, the 911, Taycan, Panamera and petrol Cayenne will adopt the display layouts first seen in the new Cayenne Electric. It’ll allow for “extensive personalisation options”, and there’s even a rotatable digital representation of the car that displays in the correct exterior colour. You can choose between five different themes for the system, and there are several configurable ‘widgets’, so your preferred functions are always close to hand. 

The new system promises to better integrate third-party apps, with the ability to load some directly onto the car via its App Centre. We’d expect all the usual suspects such as Google Maps and Spotify to be there, and the available apps will expand over time. Supported navigation apps will display both on the infotainment screen and in the instrument cluster. 

New Porsche infotainment system - home screen

Audiophiles will be well catered for, with Bose and Burmester surround sound system-equipped cars coming with Dolby Atmos through supported apps, including Apple Music. 

Summing up the changes, Porsche’s infotainment boss Oliver Seifert said: “This new generation of infotainment means we can create a more powerful digital platform that combines enhanced performance, intelligent connectivity and a consistent user experience across multiple model lines. 

“The combination of a modern system-on-chip architecture, Porsche Digital Interaction and an expanded digital ecosystem enables us to continuously develop the in-car Porsche experience.” 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Electric cars don’t excite kids, but a Porsche 911 with a loud engine definitely does
Opinion - Porsche 911

Electric cars don’t excite kids, but a Porsche 911 with a loud engine definitely does

Phil McNamara discusses how a blast in a Porsche with his kids proves the emotional pull of petrol engines is alive and well
Opinion
22 Oct 2026
Porsche Mission S supercar reveals brand’s future look and plan to challenge Ferrari
Porsche Mission S concept - Phil McNamara

Porsche Mission S supercar reveals brand’s future look and plan to challenge Ferrari

Officially it’s a design study, but Porsche is working flat out to bring this petrol-burning, Ferrari-chasing supercar to life
News
16 Oct 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
Best cars with pop-up headlights
Best cars with pop-up headlights - header image

Best cars with pop-up headlights

Safety laws and modern tech have largely extinguished the pop-up headlight so let’s take a look back at the all time greatest cars to feature them.
Best cars & vans
3 Sep 2026

Most Popular

Honda CR-V prices slashed by thousands, ZR-V gets cheaper too
2026 Honda CR-V - front cornering

Honda CR-V prices slashed by thousands, ZR-V gets cheaper too

Honda has revealed updated pricing for the CR-V and ZR-V models, with the latter getting a particularly chunky discount
News
2 Nov 2026
New Renault Megane to take on the Tesla Model Y with a radical makeover
Renault Megane - front quarter exclusive image Avarvarii

New Renault Megane to take on the Tesla Model Y with a radical makeover

Hi-tech ‘software-defined’ C-segment model heralds a new design direction for Renault as the firm works to achieve a 465-mile range
News
2 Nov 2026
New Nissan X-Trail 2026 review: a big step in the right direction
Nissan X-Trail - front

New Nissan X-Trail 2026 review: a big step in the right direction

The reworked Nissan X-Trail hybrid is getting a fresh e-Power drivetrain and slicker styling – and is already available in the US
Road tests
30 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content