Porsche PCM tech upgrades boost 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera infotainment
The latest version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is being rolled out across several models, bringing with it numerous enhancements
If you’re buying a new Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera or Cayenne, your infotainment system is about to get a bit nicer. The German company has announced a new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system to be “gradually introduced” across the models, and it’s a lot faster than before.
It uses something called ‘system-on-chip architecture’, which involves having everything on one chip rather than a separate CPU, memory, and so on, and Porsche says it provides five times the computing power. This means the system will boot up quicker, have shorter load times between functions, and be better at multitasking. It should get better over time, too, thanks to over-the-air updates.
Inevitably, there’s an AI element (only last week, Mazda was talking about the inclusion of Google Gemini in its new CX-5, for example), in the form of Voice Pilot. It’s said to be able to “process natural language, multi-step requests and follow-up questions”. You can use it to control things such as the navigation, media and various apps.
Navigation gets a boost due to the new 3D map display, and on fully electric models, Porsche Charging Planner will work out optimal charging stops and factor in battery preconditioning.
With the new arrangement, the 911, Taycan, Panamera and petrol Cayenne will adopt the display layouts first seen in the new Cayenne Electric. It’ll allow for “extensive personalisation options”, and there’s even a rotatable digital representation of the car that displays in the correct exterior colour. You can choose between five different themes for the system, and there are several configurable ‘widgets’, so your preferred functions are always close to hand.
The new system promises to better integrate third-party apps, with the ability to load some directly onto the car via its App Centre. We’d expect all the usual suspects such as Google Maps and Spotify to be there, and the available apps will expand over time. Supported navigation apps will display both on the infotainment screen and in the instrument cluster.
Audiophiles will be well catered for, with Bose and Burmester surround sound system-equipped cars coming with Dolby Atmos through supported apps, including Apple Music.
Summing up the changes, Porsche’s infotainment boss Oliver Seifert said: “This new generation of infotainment means we can create a more powerful digital platform that combines enhanced performance, intelligent connectivity and a consistent user experience across multiple model lines.
“The combination of a modern system-on-chip architecture, Porsche Digital Interaction and an expanded digital ecosystem enables us to continuously develop the in-car Porsche experience.”
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today