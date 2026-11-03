If you’re buying a new Porsche 911, Taycan, Panamera or Cayenne, your infotainment system is about to get a bit nicer. The German company has announced a new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system to be “gradually introduced” across the models, and it’s a lot faster than before.

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It uses something called ‘system-on-chip architecture’, which involves having everything on one chip rather than a separate CPU, memory, and so on, and Porsche says it provides five times the computing power. This means the system will boot up quicker, have shorter load times between functions, and be better at multitasking. It should get better over time, too, thanks to over-the-air updates.

Inevitably, there’s an AI element (only last week, Mazda was talking about the inclusion of Google Gemini in its new CX-5, for example), in the form of Voice Pilot. It’s said to be able to “process natural language, multi-step requests and follow-up questions”. You can use it to control things such as the navigation, media and various apps.

Navigation gets a boost due to the new 3D map display, and on fully electric models, Porsche Charging Planner will work out optimal charging stops and factor in battery preconditioning.