This is the Mission S, a supercar concept showing Porsche’s intent for a new halo model. And, like its Carrera GT and 918 Spyder forebears, the high-performance Porsche Mission S will burn petrol: this is a supercar to thrill Porsche’s core fans, not satisfy environmental regulators or electric advocates.

It’s supposedly a concept, but Porsche is hell-bent on bringing it to life as part of its drive upmarket and back to healthy profitability. “We are developing a super-sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engined car, a car that will sit clearly above the 911,” said Michael Leiters, Porsche’s CEO, at a concept car sneak preview attended by Auto Express.

“The Mission S is an idea of what such a car might look like, a vision of how Porsche can continue to evolve while remaining unmistakably Porsche. It reflects some of the ideas, proportions and design principles that will influence our future products and help shape the next chapter of our brand,” he continued.

A design for all Porsches

The concept car embodies Porsche’s future direction under Dr Leiters. He returned to Porsche having served as Ferrari’s technology boss and McLaren Automotive CEO – and he brought the British supercar maker’s chief design officer, Tobias Sühlmann, with him.